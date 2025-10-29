Upper Gila River Valley-Northern Dona Ana County-Otero Mesa-West
Central Tularosa Basin/White Sands-East Central Tularosa
Basin/Alamogordo-Southeast Tularosa Basin-Salt Basin-Southern
Hudspeth Highlands-
Including the cities of Garfield, White Sands Range Headquarters,
Orogrande, Tularosa, Alamogordo, Buckhorn, Sierra Blanca, Hatch,
Crow Flats, Cliff, Holloman AFB, Chaparral, Gila Hot Springs,
Salt Flat, White Sands National Park, Radium Springs, Mule Creek,
Cornudas, and Dell City
950 AM MDT Wed Oct 29 2025
...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 2 AM TO 8 AM MDT THURSDAY...
* WHAT...Low temperatures of 28 to 32 especially in rural, low-lying
areas.
* WHERE...Tularosa Basin, Upper Gila River Valley, Northern Dona Ana
County, and Eastern Hudspeth County.
* WHEN...From 2 AM to 8 AM MDT Thursday.
* IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions could kill crops, other
sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor
plumbing.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Isolated, sheltered, low-lying areas outside
of the freeze warning may also see-sub freezing temperatures.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold.