The Grant County Region is  still expecting another round of mountain snow later this afternoon into the evening along with some cold weather behind it.

• 1-3" of snow for most locations over 6000'
• Under an inch as low as 5000' for areas near the Gila
• Snow may be moderate to heavy at times producing snow squall conditions
• Bulk of snow will fall from 5-8PM Gila and 9PM-Midnight for the Sacramento Mtns
• Near Zero Wind Chills Friday and Saturday AM for the mountains
• Teens and 20s Wind Chills for the Lowlands Friday and Saturday AM

 