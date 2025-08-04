Southwest Desert/Mimbres Basin-Northern Dona Ana County-Southern
Dona Ana County/Mesilla Valley-
Including the cities of Sunland Park, Las Cruces, Radium Springs,
Hatch, Columbus, Vado, Deming, and Garfield
1107 AM MDT Mon Aug 4 2025
...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM MDT WEDNESDAY...
* WHAT...Temperatures at or above 105 expected.
* WHERE...Northern Dona Ana County, Southern Dona Ana County/Mesilla
Valley, and Southwest Desert/Mimbres Basin.
* WHEN...Until 9 PM MDT Wednesday.
* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures may cause heat illnesses.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of
the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors.
Take extra precautions when outside. Wear lightweight and loose
fitting clothing. Try to limit strenuous activities to early morning
or evening. Take action when you see symptoms of heat exhaustion and
heat stroke.