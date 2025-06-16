Upper Gila River Valley-Southern Gila Foothills/Mimbres Valley-
Southwest Desert/Lower Gila River Valley-Lowlands of the Bootheel-
Southwest Desert/Mimbres Basin-Eastern Black Range Foothills-
Sierra County Lakes-Northern Dona Ana County-Southern Dona Ana
County/Mesilla Valley-Otero Mesa-Central Grant County/Silver City
Area-West Central Tularosa Basin/White Sands-East Central
Tularosa Basin/Alamogordo-Southeast Tularosa Basin-Northern
Hudspeth Highlands/Hueco Mountains-Southern Hudspeth Highlands-
Including the cities of Garfield, Hurley, Deming, Hatch, Silver
City, White Sands Range Headquarters, Gila Hot Springs,
Hillsboro, Mule Creek, Spaceport, Hueco Tanks, Mimbres, Virden,
White Sands National Park, Red Rock, Grant County Airport,
Orogrande, Alamogordo, Loma Linda, Derry, Columbus, Crow Flats,
Cliff, Chaparral, Hachita, Animas, Radium Springs, Faywood,
Sunland Park, Vado, Lordsburg, Sierra Blanca, Buckhorn, Holloman
AFB, Las Cruces, Truth Or Consequences, Fort Bayard, Tularosa,
Winston, and Antelope Wells
1042 AM MDT Mon Jun 16 2025
...HEAT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT MDT TONIGHT...
* WHAT...Temperatures up to 108.
* WHERE...Portions of southern New Mexico and far west Texas.
* WHEN...Until midnight MDT tonight.
* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures may cause heat illnesses.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Heat Advisory is no longer in effect for
Tuesday, but temperatures up to 104 are expected on Tuesday.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of
the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors.
Take extra precautions when outside. Wear lightweight and loose
fitting clothing. Try to limit strenuous activities to early morning
or evening. Take action when you see symptoms of heat exhaustion and
heat stroke.
To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and
Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in
shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat
should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an
emergency! Call 9 1 1.