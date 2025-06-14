Upper Gila River Valley-Southern Gila Foothills/Mimbres Valley-
Southwest Desert/Lower Gila River Valley-Lowlands of the Bootheel-
Eastern Black Range Foothills-Sierra County Lakes-Northern Dona
Ana County-Otero Mesa-Central Grant County/Silver City Area-West
Central Tularosa Basin/White Sands-East Central Tularosa
Basin/Alamogordo-Southeast Tularosa Basin-Northern Hudspeth
Highlands/Hueco Mountains-Salt Basin-Southern Hudspeth Highlands-
Including the cities of Grant County Airport, Radium Springs,
Tularosa, Gila Hot Springs, Hachita, Dell City, Cliff, Faywood,
Buckhorn, Lordsburg, Chaparral, Antelope Wells, White Sands
National Park, Mule Creek, Red Rock, Salt Flat, Hillsboro, Derry,
Spaceport, Alamogordo, Silver City, Winston, Fort Bayard, Hueco
Tanks, Animas, Sierra Blanca, Cornudas, Hurley, Virden, Hatch,
White Sands Range Headquarters, Mimbres, Holloman AFB, Crow
Flats, Orogrande, Loma Linda, Garfield, and Truth Or Consequences
1142 AM MDT Sat Jun 14 2025
...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON SUNDAY TO MIDNIGHT MDT TUESDAY
NIGHT...
* WHAT...Temperatures of 100 to 105 expected.
* WHERE...Portions of south central and southwest New Mexico and
southwest Texas.
* WHEN...From noon Sunday to midnight MDT Tuesday Night.
* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures may cause heat illnesses.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of
the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors.
To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and
Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in
shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat
should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an
emergency! Call 9 1 1.