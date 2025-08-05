* WHAT...Afternoon maximum temperatures at or above 105.
* WHERE...Lowlands of the Bootheel, Southwest Desert/Lower Gila
River Valley, and Upper Gila River Valley.
* WHEN...Until 9 PM MDT Wednesday.
* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures may cause heat illnesses.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Take extra precautions when outside. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing. Try to limit strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Take action when you see symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke.