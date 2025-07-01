Difficult Driving Conditions - Lordsburg

Difficult Driving Conditions, I 10 eastbound and westbound from mile marker 13, (Buena Vista) to mile marker 15, (GARY).High Winds - High profile vehicles use extreme caution. Blowing dust may cause limited visibility.

HIGH WIND WEATHER ADVISORY:

High wind warning in Hildago County, visibility is low in areas due to blowing dust. High profile vehicles please use caution. The NMDOT will continue monitoring the roadway. This event will be updated as conditions change.