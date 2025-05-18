DIFFICULT DRIVING CONDITIONS Deming to Columbus
Difficult Driving Conditions, NM 11 northbound and southbound from mile marker 14, 10 miles north of Columbus to mile marker 15, 11 miles north of Columbus.
DIFFICULT DRIVING CONDITIONS Deming to Akela
Difficult Driving Conditions, NM 549 eastbound and westbound lanes from mile marker 0 to mile marker 16 due to dust and high winds.
DIFFICULT DRIVING CONDITIONS Deming
Difficult Driving Conditions, I 10 eastbound and westbound from mile marker 90, 5 miles east of Deming to mile marker 96, 11 miles east of Deming.
High Winds - High profile vehicles use extreme caution. Blowing dust may cause limited visibility.
HIGH WIND WEATHER ADVISORY:
High wind warning in Hildago, Dona Ana and Luna Counties, visibility is low in areas due to blowing dust. High profile vehicles please use caution. The NMDOT will continue monitoring the roadway. This event will be updated as conditions change.