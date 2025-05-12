West Slopes Sacramento Mountains Below 7500 Feet-Sacramento
Mountains Above 7500 Feet-East Slopes Sacramento Mountains Below
7500 Feet-Southern Gila Region Highlands/Black Range-
Including the cities of Cloudcroft, Kingston, Timberon,
Mescalero, Sacramento, Pinon, Apache Summit, Mayhill, Lake
Roberts, Mountain Park, and Sunspot
103 PM MDT Mon May 12 2025
...HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT FROM NOON TO 8 PM MDT TUESDAY...
* WHAT...West winds 35 to 40 mph with gusts up to 60 mph expected.
* WHERE...Sacramento Mountains, and Black Range.
* WHEN...From noon to 8 PM MDT Tuesday.
* IMPACTS...Damaging winds will blow down trees and power lines.
Widespread power outages are expected. Travel will be difficult,
especially for high profile vehicles. Fire danger will be high.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Remain in the lower levels of your home during the windstorm, and
avoid windows. Watch for falling debris and tree limbs. Use caution
if you must drive.