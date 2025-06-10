CLOSURE Deming to Akela
Closure, I 10 eastbound from mile marker 104, Akela to mile marker 81, (DEMING WEST). High profile vehicles use extreme caution. Blowing dust may cause limited visibility.
Closure, NM 549 eastbound from mile marker 0 to mile marker 18. High profile vehicles use extreme caution. Blowing dust may cause limited visibility.
HIGH WIND WEATHER ADVISORY:
High wind warning in Luna County, visibility is low in areas due to blowing dust. High profile vehicles please use caution. The NMDOT will continue monitoring the roadway. This event will be updated as conditions change.
DIFFICULT DRIVING CONDITIONS Deming to Akela
Difficult Driving Conditions, I 10 eastbound and westbound from mile marker 92, 7 miles east of Deming to mile marker 94, 9 miles east of Deming.
High Winds - High profile vehicles use extreme caution. Blowing dust may cause limited visibility.