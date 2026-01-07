Attached is the latest graphical Drought Information Statement. This product will be updated on February 7th or sooner if necessary in response to significant changes in conditions.

Severe (D2) drought status affecting Southern New Mexico. Abnormally Dry (D0) to Moderate (D1) drought status affecting Far West Texas.

No change in drought conditions after very warm and dry December.

Drought conditions expected to persist or re-develop in January due to below normal precipitation and above normal temperatures.

