A G4 (Severe) Geomagnetic Storm may impact critical infrastructure around New Mexico. The Space Weather Prediction Center (SWPC) issued an alert at 5:27 a.m. ET for a G4 geomagnetic storm. The SWPC projects that any potential impacts could last from six hours up to a day. More information can be found in the situational awareness bulletin below.
Synopsis: NMASIC has been made aware of a G4 (Severe) Geomagnetic Storm that may impact critical infrastructure around New Mexico. The Space Weather Prediction Center (SWPC) issued an alert at 5:27 a.m. ET for a G4 geomagnetic storm. Since then, additional alerts have been issued between the G3 and G4 levels with impacted areas fluctuating between poleward of 45- and 50-degrees geomagnetic latitude. The SWPC projects that any potential impacts could last from six hours up to a day.
Potential Impacts: A G4 geomagnetic storm is considered severe, and its impacts on critical infrastructure can include the following:
• Induced Currents – Power system voltage irregularities possible, false alarms may be triggered on some protection devices.
• Spacecraft - Systems may experience surface charging; increased drag on low earth orbit satellites and tracking and orientation problems may occur.
• Navigation - Satellite navigation (GPS) degraded or inoperable for hours.
• Radio - HF (high frequency) radio propagation sporadic or blacked out.
• Aurora - Aurora may be seen as low as Pennsylvania to Iowa to Oregon for G3 levels and as low as Alabama and northern California for G4 levels.
Attachment Link: Homepage | NOAA / NWS Space Weather Prediction Center