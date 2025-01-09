AMENDED:
ROAD ADVISORY
Fair Driving Conditions in Silver City Area
Silver City is reporting roadways as clear and wet but may become icy overnight. NM 152 Emory Pass, NM 15 and NM 35 are still snow packed & icy. Please drive with caution, reduce speed, and obey all posted traffic signs. The NMDOT is out plowing roadways and will continue to monitor conditions. This event will be updated as conditions change.
Difficult Driving Conditions in Silver City Area
Silver City Patrol report roadways as snow packed and icy. Please drive with caution, reduce speed, and obey all posted traffic signs. The NMDOT is out plowing and will continue to monitor conditions. This event will be updated as conditions change.