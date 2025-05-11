CRITICAL FIRE WEATHER CONDITIONS POSSIBLE MONDAY SOUTHWEST NM AND FOR SOUTHWEST NEW MEXICO AND FAR WEST TEXAS TUESDAY... .Approaching low pressure system moving on shore over the Pacific Northwest will induce stronger southwest flow aloft across the southwest this week. Subsequent tightening of the surface pressure gradient will increase winds areawide. Strongest winds are forecast to occur Tuesday and Wednesday afternoons, but will be picking up out west by Monday afternoon. Already present dry air will create critical fire danger for much of southern New Mexico and far west Texas. Recent rains over mountain forests may reduce fire risk somewhat, but weather conditions will be favorable for rapid drying of fine fuels and increasing ERCs back above seasonal normals.

Southwest Deserts and Lowlands/Las Cruces BLM/GLZ-

245 PM MDT Sun May 11 2025

...RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 2 PM TO 8 PM MDT MONDAY FOR

ELEVATED FIRE WEATHER CONDITIONS FOR THE SOUTHWESTERN NEW MEXICO

LOWLANDS...

...RED FLAG WARNING NOW IN EFFECT FROM TUESDAY MORNING THROUGH

TUESDAY EVENING FOR CRITICAL TO EXTREME FIRE WEATHER CONDITIONS

FOR SOUTHERN NEW MEXICO AND FAR WEST TEXAS...

...FIRE WEATHER WATCH IN EFFECT FROM WEDNESDAY MORNING THROUGH

WEDNESDAY EVENING FOR CRITICAL TO EXTREME FIRE WEATHER CONDITIONS

FOR SOUTHERN NEW MEXICO AND FAR WEST TEXAS...

The National Weather Service in El Paso Tx/Santa Teresa has

issued a Red Flag Warning for Elevated fire weather conditions

across the lowlands of Southwest New Mexico, which is in effect

from 2 PM to 8 PM MDT Monday. A Fire Weather Watch has also been

issued for Critical and Extreme fire weather conditions for both

Wednesday morning through Wednesday evening.

* AFFECTED AREA...Fire Weather Zone 111 Southwest Deserts and

Lowlands/Las Cruces BLM/GLZ.

* TIMING...Monday and Tuesday afternoon and evening. Tuesday 11 a.m. -9 p.m.

* WINDS...West 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 55 mph.

* RELATIVE HUMIDITY...As low as 8 percent.

* TEMPERATURES...Up to 93.

* LIGHTNING...

* EXPERIMENTAL RFTI...4 to 5 or Critical on Monday and 6 to 7 or

Critical to Extreme on Tuesday.

* IMPACTS...Any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly.

Outdoor burning is not recommended.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions

are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of

strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can

contribute to extreme fire behavior.

A Fire Weather Watch means that critical fire weather conditions

are forecast to occur. Listen for later forecasts and possible

Red Flag Warnings.