As of 5:42 p.m., NM 15 northbound and southbound from mile marker 15, 8 miles north of Pinos Altos to mile marker 25, 14 miles south of Gila Hot Springs, is open and removed from NMRoads.

CLOSURE: Pinos Altos
Closure, NM 15 northbound and southbound from mile marker 15, 8 miles north of Pinos Altos to mile marker 25, 14 miles south of Gila Hot Springs, is closed due to snowplow stuck on roadway. Please seek alternate route and obey all posted traffic signs. The NMDOT is working on clearing the roadway. This event will be updated as conditions change.