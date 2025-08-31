NM 92 from mile marker 0 to 5 is now clear, removed from NM Roads.  

ROAD ADVISORY

FLOODING – Virden Area

NM 92 from milepost 0 to 5 has water running over the roadway at low water crossings, roadway is still passable. NMDOT is currently monitoring and will notify as conditions change.

When the roadway is flooded do not cross and seek an alternate route. Turn around, don’t drown.