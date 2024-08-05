[Editor's Note: Just in case you didn't know it was raining and hailing!}
BULLETIN - IMMEDIATE BROADCAST REQUESTED
Severe Thunderstorm Warning
National Weather Service El Paso TX
656 PM MDT Mon Aug 5 2024
The National Weather Service in El Paso has issued a
* Severe Thunderstorm Warning for...
North central Grant County in southwestern New Mexico...
* Until 730 PM MDT.
* At 655 PM MDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Pinos Altos,
moving west at 10 mph.
HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and half dollar size hail.
SOURCE...Radar indicated.
IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage
to roofs, siding, and trees.
* Locations impacted include...
Silver City, Tyrone, Pinos Altos, Fierro, Santa Clara, Fort Bayard,
Arenas Valley, Little Walnut Village, Cherry Creek Campground, and
McMillan Campground.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a
building.