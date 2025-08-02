Severe Thunderstorm Warning
National Weather Service El Paso TX
350 PM MDT Sat Aug 2 2025
The National Weather Service in El Paso has issued a
* Severe Thunderstorm Warning for...
East central Grant County in southwestern New Mexico...
* Until 445 PM MDT.
* At 349 PM MDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Hanover, moving east at 20 mph.
HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail.
SOURCE...Radar indicated.
IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees.
* Locations impacted include...
San Lorenzo, Cobre, Bayard, Sherman, Hanover, San Juan, Fierro, Mimbres, North Hurley, Santa Clara, Fort Bayard, Georgetown, Arenas Valley, and Bear Canyon Lake.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a
building.