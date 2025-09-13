Severe Thunderstorm Warning
National Weather Service El Paso TX
319 PM MDT Sat Sep 13 2025
The National Weather Service in El Paso has issued a
* Severe Thunderstorm Warning for...
South central Grant County in southwestern New Mexico... West central Luna County in southwestern New Mexico... Central Hidalgo County in southwestern New Mexico...
* Until 400 PM MDT.
* At 319 PM MDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 9 miles northeast
of Windmill, moving east at 35 mph.
HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail.
SOURCE...Radar indicated.
IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage
to roofs, siding, and trees.
* This severe thunderstorm will remain over mainly rural areas of
south central Grant, west central Luna and central Hidalgo
Counties.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a
building.