Attached is an updated Situational Awareness Briefing (Jan. 22, 2026) for expected winter weather hazards this weekend:
• Widespread (90-100% chance) lowland rain showers and mountain snow beginning late tonight/Friday morning.
• A mix of rain and snow for the mountains to start, transitioning to all snow on Saturday. The onset of the Winter Storm Watch for the Sacramento Mountains has been pushed to Saturday morning. No other winter products have been issued.
• Decreasing threat of wintry weather for the lowlands, especially along the Rio Grande Valley, as the cold front struggles to progress westward.
From Jan. 21, 2026 Forecast Summary:
- Snow: 8-14" Sacramento Mountains, 1-3" for Otero, Sierra, Hudspeth Counties. Wintry mix of rain/snow/sleet for Dona Ana and El Paso Counties, 0-1" snow. Highest risk of lowland snow between 12 AM - 12 PM Sunday Morning.
- Ice: Rain freezing on contact across Hudspeth County on Saturday. Slick conditions for much of west Texas, including I-10 and US-62/180.
- Temperature: Much colder Sunday and Monday. Morning lows 15-25° lowlands, 5-15° mountains.
- Impacts: Slick and icy roads, especially Saturday night and Sunday. Closures of mountain roads. Outdoor hypothermia risk and damage to piping and due to cold temperatures.
REVISED for Jan. 22, 2026