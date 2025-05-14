ROAD CLOSURE Las Cruces to Deming
Closure, I 10 westbound from mile marker 131, (AIRPORT) to mile marker 85, (DEMING EAST) due to high winds and blowing dust, road is impassable.
ROAD CLOSURE Deming to Las Cruces
Closure, I 10 eastbound from mile marker 85, (DEMING EAST) to mile marker 131, (AIRPORT) due to high winds and blowing dust, road is impassable.
DIFFICULT DRIVING CONDITIONS Deming to Akela
Difficult Driving Conditions, I 10 eastbound and westbound from mile marker 94, 9 miles east of Deming to mile marker 102, (AKELA) due to high winds.
High Winds - High profile vehicles use extreme caution. Blowing dust may cause limited visibility.
ROAD CLOSURE Deming
Closure, NM 549 eastbound and westbound lanes from mile marker 0 to mile marker 16 due to dust and high winds.