Sacramento Mountains Above 7500 Feet-East Slopes Sacramento
Mountains Below 7500 Feet-Southern Gila Region Highlands/Black
Range-
Including the cities of Sacramento, Kingston, Apache Summit, Lake
Roberts, Pinon, Cloudcroft, Sunspot, and Mayhill
354 AM MST Sat Jan 4 2025
...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 2 AM MST SUNDAY...
* WHAT...West winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 55 mph expected.
* WHERE...East Slopes Sacramento Mountains Below 7500 Feet,
Sacramento Mountains Above 7500 Feet, and Southern Gila Region
Highlands/Black Range.
* WHEN...From noon today to 2 AM MST Sunday.
* IMPACTS...Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects. Tree
limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result. Risk
of wildfire is elevated due to very dry conditions.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Winds this strong can make driving difficult, especially for high
profile vehicles. Use extra caution.