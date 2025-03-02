Southwest Desert/Mimbres Basin-Sierra County Lakes-Otero Mesa-
East Central Tularosa Basin/Alamogordo-Southeast Tularosa Basin-
Northern Hudspeth Highlands/Hueco Mountains-Salt Basin-Southern
Hudspeth Highlands-Rio Grande Valley of Eastern El Paso/Western
Hudspeth Counties-Rio Grande Valley of Eastern Hudspeth County-
Including the cities of Fabens, Crow Flats, Cornudas, Tularosa,
Columbus, Hueco Tanks, Indian Hot Springs, Orogrande, Dell City,
Deming, Alamogordo, Derry, Loma Linda, Spaceport, Tornillo, Fort
Hancock, Sierra Blanca, Truth Or Consequences, Salt Flat, and
Holloman AFB
1217 PM MST Sun Mar 2 2025
...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TO 8 PM MST MONDAY...
* WHAT...West winds 25 to 40 mph with gusts up to 50 mph expected.
* WHERE...In New Mexico, East Central Tularosa Basin/Alamogordo,
Otero Mesa, Sierra County Lakes, Southeast Tularosa Basin, and
Southwest Desert/Mimbres Basin. In Texas, Northern Hudspeth
Highlands/Hueco Mountains, Rio Grande Valley of Eastern El
Paso/Western Hudspeth Counties, Rio Grande Valley of Eastern
Hudspeth County, Salt Basin, and Southern Hudspeth Highlands.
* WHEN...From noon to 8 PM MST Monday.
* IMPACTS...Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects. Tree
limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Winds this strong can make driving difficult, especially for high
profile vehicles. Use extra caution.