Southern Gila Foothills/Mimbres Valley-Uplands of the Bootheel- Eastern Black Range Foothills-Sierra County Lakes- Including the cities of Grant County Airport, Truth Or Consequences, Faywood, Derry, Winston, Hurley, Hillsboro,
Spaceport, and Cloverdale
103 PM MDT Mon May 12 2025
...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TO 8 PM MDT TUESDAY...
* WHAT...West winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 55 mph expected.
* WHERE...Sierra County Lakes, Eastern Black Range Foothills,
Southern Gila Foothills/Mimbres Valley, and Uplands of the
Bootheel.
* WHEN...From noon to 8 PM MDT Tuesday.
* IMPACTS...Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects. Tree
limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result. Fire
danger will be high.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Winds this strong can make driving difficult, especially for high
profile vehicles. Use extra caution.