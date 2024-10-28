Eastern Black Range Foothills-Sierra County Lakes-Northern Dona
Ana County-Sacramento Mountains Above 7500 Feet-East Slopes
Sacramento Mountains Below 7500 Feet-Southern Gila Region
Highlands/Black Range-
Including the cities of Hatch, Hillsboro, Sunspot, Kingston,
Derry, Spaceport, Winston, Pinon, Cloudcroft, Mayhill, Radium
Springs, Sacramento, Lake Roberts, Apache Summit, Garfield, and
Truth Or Consequences
132 PM MDT Mon Oct 28 2024
...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TO 7 PM MDT TUESDAY...
* WHAT...Southwest winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 50 mph
expected.
* WHERE...East Slopes Sacramento Mountains Below 7500 Feet, Northern
Dona Ana County, Sacramento Mountains Above 7500 Feet, Sierra
County Lakes, Eastern Black Range Foothills, and Southern Gila
Region Highlands/Black Range.
* WHEN...From noon to 7 PM MDT Tuesday.
* IMPACTS...Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects. Tree
limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Winds this strong can make driving difficult, especially for high
profile vehicles. Use extra caution.