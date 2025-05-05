HIGH WIND WEATHER ADVISORY:
High wind warning in Hildago County, visibility is low in areas due to blowing dust. High profile vehicles please use caution. The NMDOT will continue monitoring the roadway. This event will be updated as conditions change.
DIFFICULT DRIVING CONDITIONS Lordsburg
Difficult Driving Conditions, I 10 eastbound and westbound from mile marker 11, (Country Club) (ANIMAS) to mile marker 15, (GARY). High Winds - High profile vehicles use extreme caution. Blowing dust may cause limited visibility. This event will be updated as conditions change.
DIFFICULT DRIVING CONDITIONS Mogollon
Difficult Driving Conditions, NM 159 eastbound and westbound from mile marker 17, 8 miles east of Mogollon to mile marker 25, Willow Creek Campground. Roads are snow packed and icy. Heavy Snow may cause poor visibility. This event will be updated as conditions change.