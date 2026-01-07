Southern Gila Foothills/Mimbres Valley-Central Grant
County/Silver City Area-
Including the cities of Faywood, Fort Bayard, Mimbres, Silver
City, Grant County Airport, and Hurley
927 PM MST Tue Jan 6 2026
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THURSDAY TO 5 AM MST
FRIDAY...
* WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of one to three
inches. Winds gusting as high as 30 mph.
* WHERE...Central Grant County/Silver City Area and Southern Gila
Foothills/Mimbres Valley.
* WHEN...From 6 PM Thursday to 5 AM MST Friday.
* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road
conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by
calling 5 1 1.