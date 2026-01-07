Southern Gila Region Highlands/Black Range-
Including the cities of Kingston and Lake Roberts
445 AM MST Wed Jan 7 2026
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT FROM 5 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO
5 AM MST FRIDAY...
* WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations between 3 and 6
inches. Winds gusting as high as 45 mph on Thursday.
* WHERE...Southern Gila Region Highlands/Black Range.
* WHEN...From 5 PM this afternoon to 5 AM MST Friday.
* IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. The hazardous conditions
could impact the Wednesday evening and Thursday morning commutes.
Gusty winds could bring down tree branches.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road
conditions for th