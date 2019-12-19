By Roger Lanse

On Tuesday, Dec. 17, 2019, at about 3:22 p.m., a Silver City police officer was dispatched to 617 34th Street, regarding a domestic violence call, being advised that a male and a female were fighting outside the residence and that the male may be in possession of a firearm.

According to a SCPD incident report, when the officer arrived, a female was seen standing on the sidewalk yelling toward a male, Lorenzo Berardo Cuhen-Resendiz, 34, of the address, who was standing on the front porch. The officer asked Resendiz where the firearm was and according to the report, he stated he did not have a firearm on him but did have firearms inside. When the officer attempted to search Resendiz for weapons, Resendiz refused, saying, “No, I’m not getting arrested,” went back on the porch and placed his hands behind him where they were not visible to the officer.

As the officer physically attempted to place Resendiz into investigative detention, the report said, both Resendiz and the officer came off the porch and onto the ground. Resendiz refused to comply with the officer’s commands and continued to resist by pushing on the officer’s chest and face in an attempt to get the officer off him. Immediately, the report said, the officer slapped Resendiz across the face with an open-hand strike, who in turn struck the officer with a closed fist in his right eye.

The officer, according to the report, was able to gain control of Resendiz, and while attempting to place Resendiz’ arms behind his back continued to meet resistance from him. At this time, other officers arrived and assisted handcuffing Resendiz and placing him under arrest.

Resendiz is being charged with battery against a peace officer and resisting, evading, or obstructing a peace officer. He was transported to SCPD for paperwork, to Gila Regional Medical Center for medical clearance, and then booked into the Grant County Detention Center.

According to GCDC staff, Resendiz was released on his own recognizance on Wednesday, Dec. 18.