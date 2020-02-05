facebook-24x24

Details
Category: Front Page News

Photos and article by Mary Alice Murphy

MLK Jr Day 2020 MLK Jr Day 2020 MLK Jr Day 2020 MLK Jr Day 2020 MLK Jr Day 2020 MLK Jr Day 2020 MLK Jr Day 2020 MLK Jr Day 2020 MLK Jr Day 2020 MLK Jr Day 2020 MLK Jr Day 2020 MLK Jr Day 2020 MLK Jr Day 2020 MLK Jr Day 2020 MLK Jr Day 2020 MLK Jr Day 2020 MLK Jr Day 2020 MLK Jr Day 2020 MLK Jr Day 2020 MLK Jr Day 2020

MLK Jr Day 2020

The annual Martin Luther King Jr. Day celebration took place at Light Hall on the Western New Mexico University campus on Jan. 20, 2020. The event was hosted by Brewer Hill Baptist Church, the Concilio Campesino de Sudoeste and WNMU.

WNMU Vice President of Student Affairs and Enrollment Management Isaac Brundage served as master of ceremonies.

Pastor Earseye Ross opened the event with a prayer. "I thank him for the blessings he has given us. We realize he is worthy to be praised. We pray that what we do is pleasing in Your sight, Heavenly Father. We reminisce on the precious memories we shared with Martin Luther King Jr. and others. We pray you, Heavenly Father, to continue to bless us."

Portions of MLK's "I have a dream" speech were translated and read by various students in their native languages. DeAndre Williams read the first part in English; Selai Demuni read the next portion in Hawaiian; Agape Foh-Amoaning read in the Benba language; Julia Tozzi in Portuguese; Ruby Garcia in Spanish; and Karla Arce in Spanish.

Darlene Chavez, student government president, sang "Precious Lord," which was sung at King's funeral by Mahalia Jackson.

A video of part of King's "I have a dream" speech was shown.

Twelfth-grade students from Calvary Christian Academy read Diamante poems, created in the shape of a diamond. Those reading their poems included Brandon Bencomo, Anita Sosaya, Haley Jacquez, Julia Matthieu, Jesse Jasso and Seth Neal.

Abraham Villarreal and LeRon Reed presented the Hall of Fame induction awardees.

The first was Jovita Gonzales, who served in elected governmental positions for many years. "Martin Luther King Jr. had a dream. We all have a dream. We have a lot of abilities, so we can pursue our dreams. We can take advantage of them as a result of King's dream. We continue to pursue his dream. Let us continue to work together to make his dream, his legacy, a reality. Thanks a lot for this induction."

Nancy Stephens, Grant County Imagination Library executive director, the next awardee, was described as a community servant helping to keep the dream alive.

"It's a real honor to be here today," Stephens said. "One of the reasons I chose social work as a career was because I read the code of ethics where it said that every person has worth. I am fortunate to help kids learn to read and to develop a love of reading. I believe literacy is foundational to freedom."

Barbara Gabioud, the next inductee, is a retired speech pathologist and a leader in immigration issues, organizing the Universalist Unitarian Fellowship to serve as a drop off place for donations for immigrants coming across the U.S. border.

"I believe in the Martin Luther King quote that there is never a wrong time to do the right thing," Gabioud said. "Community organizing is only as strong as the community. We had many donors who responded to the need. We had all ages and about 30 volunteers a week. We put together about 2,500 bags a week for the border crossers. I was astounded by the ability of social media to organize folks. I am a first generation American. Thank you."

Brundage introduced the final inductee, Gloria Bradford, as one of the people who has kept the annual MLK Day ceremony going every year.

He said that it was difficult to keep the honor from this person, "because she was always at the meetings. We had to talk around her to make this happen."

He read words written by Bradford's son about his mother. "I've seen nothing but hard word, kindness and compassion. Mom, sometimes it seems you forget about yourself because you are so concerned about others around you. You are honest, almost brutally honest, and truthful, but you always find time for kindness and never put anyone down. If anything, you build them up and heal their confidence. If you had 100 people and you had only one tiny piece of bread, you would work to have a piece of bread for everyone. Head high, you have hopes."

"Thank you for this honor," Bradford said. "I personally have felt the injustice of how people can be treated. When I saw my children suffer, it was so hard. My children are biracial. My husband is black. I'm Hispanic. When you see your children suffer. They don't know what is happening. We tried to keep a loving home and tried to keep them from suffering. I work with seniors. When I started working with the volunteers, they were 65 or older. Now they are 60 or older. They keep getting younger to me."

She said in 2010, she, with the help of Pastor Earseye Ross of Brewer Hill Baptist Church, started celebrating Martin Luther King Jr. Day with a small ceremony. "When Dr. Brundage offered this beautiful place, it has grown. All of us deserve this award. Thank you."

The closing prayer was given by Minister Waldo Winborn of Brewer Hill Baptist Church.

"I would like to congratulate everyone honored here today," Winborn. "We all struggle and it's thanks to those honored today who help with the struggles.

"Heavenly Father God, we thank you for the opportunity to celebrate Martin Luther King Jr.," Winborn prayed. "We all struggle, surround us with your love. May we find the strength we need in your name. May we feel your presence every hour of the day. May your joy be our strength when times are hard. May your presence be the peace that overflows in our lives."

A strong amen from the attendees ended the ceremony.

Live from Silver City

west mountain camera 125x

Click image to view the live feed

Join GCB Three Times Weekly Updates

Welcome to Three Times Weekly Updates! You will be subscribed to email notifications with links to recently posted articles.
captcha 
You can unsubscribe anytime. We never share or rent your email to anyone.

Fire Alerts

Click Here to Sign Up

Editor's Note

Check out a new column that will talk about the town of Silver City and its news and services. 

Those new to providing news releases to the Beat are asked to please check out submission guidelines at https://www.grantcountybeat.com/about/submissions. They are for your information to make life easier on the readers, as well as the editor.

Classifieds: We have changed Classifieds. Check periodically to see if any news ones have popped up. The former software failed us, so it's just a category now, with prices posted. Send your information to editor@grantcountybeat.com and we will post it as soon as we can. Instructions and prices are on the page.

Images: We have received complaints about large images blocking parts of other articles. If you encounter this problem, click on the title of the article you want to read and it will take you to that article's page, which shows only that article without any intruders. It's a software problem, not easily fixable, other than showing fewer articles per summary page. If you are a frequent visitor, you might not mind fewer articles per page, but if you only come once in a while, you likely want to see more articles to browse. Write me at editor@grantcountybeat.com to let me know your feelings on this issue. 

Compliance: Because you are an esteemed member of The Grant County Beat readership, be assured that we at the Beat continue to do everything we can to be in full compliance with GDPR and pertinent US law, so that the information you have chosen to give to us cannot be compromised. 

New Columnists: The Beat continues to bring you new columnists.Recent additions  include one about end of life options, Compassionate Care.

The Beat has a column for you gardeners out there. The Grant County Extension Service will bring you monthly columns on gardening issues. The first one posted is on Winterizing your houseplants and patio plants.

The Beat totally appreciates its readers and subscribers!  

WARNING:

All articles and photos indicated by a byline are copyrighted to the author or photographer. You may not use any information found within the articles without asking permission AND giving attribution to the source. Photos can be requested and may incur a nominal fee for use personally or commercially.

NOTE: If an article does not have a byline, it was sent to the Beat and written by someone not affiliated with the Beat

Don't forget to tell advertisers that you saw their ad on the Beat.

Newsletter: If you subscribe to the Join GCB Three Times Weekly Updates option on the left side of this page, you will be subscribed to email notifications with links to recently posted articles.

Here for YOU: Consider the Beat your DAILY newspaper for up-to-date information about Grant County. It's at your fingertips! One Click to Local News.

Feel free to notify editor@grantcountybeat.com, if you notice any problems on the site. Your convenience is my desire for the Beat.

Thanks for your support for and your readership of Grant County's online news source—www.grantcountybeat.com

20191110