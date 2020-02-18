Photos and video by Sandra Michaud
Gathering around after the game.
Who will win the prizes?
Marta won a prize for best costume as well as a month’s membership at Future Forge.
Getting ready for a dance-off
Harry Browne shows off his disco ball prize with Erin Griffith and Raul Turrieta. Harry also won a month membership at Future Forge.
Sound crew
Raul Turrietta and Mayor Ken Ladner
Burlesque Baseball will become a yearly event.
Costumed players won drink tickets for showing off crazy walks as they run bases, victory dances for catching pop flies and more shenanigans at the first Burlesque Baseball game played for Territorial Charter Day. Prizes were given for the best costume, best dance moves and more. The DuckStop was at Old James Stadium for the event with baseball-themed goodies. The organizers hope to make this a yearly event.