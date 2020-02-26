facebook-24x24

By Roger Lanse

Community Development Department Director Jamie Embick came before the Silver City Town Council at its Tuesday, Feb. 25, 2020 meeting, reporting that Kirk Ashton, an adjoining landowner, has applied to purchase a hilltop lot owned by the town at 2830 Little Walnut Road for residential purposes. The application is the ‘very first step’ in the process making it available for sale, she said. The lot measures 1.65 acres and is within walking distance to downtown and Jose Barrios Elementary School, according to Embick. There are no future plans for the property, she stated, and it has previously been used as a residential lot. Embick told council she sees no disadvantage to the town by declaring the lot ‘non-essential,’ also saying the town is under no obligation to sell the lot. Embick told the Beat the property has been appraised at $36,000. Council approved declaring the property ‘non-essential.’

District 1 Councilor Cynthia Bettison stated she is not getting all emails sent to her address, and she admitted she does not understand why some emails sent to her are not received and others are. She suggested sending all emails not only to her address but to the town clerk as well. That way, Bettison said, the town clerk can forward the email to her. Also, if someone does not receive an answer to an email sent to her, Bettison suggested to call her message phone at 575-597-7031, which does work.

District 3 Councilor Jose Ray Jr. said that while motorized vehicles are encouraged to have respect for bicycles, it is equally important for bicyclists to have respect for drivers, suggesting that bike lanes be outlined with a color other than white. However, Town Manager Alex Brown stated that if a project is funded federally, the town has to follow federal requirements, including the color of paint.

Ray continued by commenting on several issues of national interest, suggesting the red-flag gun bill recently signed into law by the governor may be decided in the state supreme court, and that he objects to all the money and energy expended recently by politicians attempting to get rid of elected officials. Ray also stated he is not in agreement with the upcoming census which requires tabulation of private information on citizens. Early Education programs, too, are unnecessary, Ray said, believing that kids should be kids and parents should be parents. Parents send their very young children to the program sick, and dirty, which school staff has to deal with, Ray asserted. "If we’re going to have these programs," he stressed, "at least, the parents should help out."

District 2 Councilor Lynda Aiman-Smith advised that when residents have a code enforcement or a traffic law question, "please don’t call a councilor, call the town manager, or the Grant County Regional Dispatch Authority at 388-8840."

 

Mayor Ken Ladner said that residents and visitors should visit the new MainStreet Plaza downtown, calling it a ‘heavenly’ place. “Just take a walk downtown and turn in by the Adobe Springs,” he directed.

Christine Walford, Executive Director of Supporting People in Need (SPIN), a cold-weather lodging facility, stated they had an average of 14 people staying per night, including males, females, and transgenders.

Ajalaa Claussen and Kenya Leahy, senior students at Aldo Leopold Charter School, presented their Yellow Rose Project honoring the 100th anniversary of women’s suffrage. The project also hopes to encourage more young voters to use their right to vote.

Town Clerk Ann Mackie reminded residents that municipal election day is Tuesday, March 3, at the Woman's Club. Districts 1 and 3 councilor positions will be on the ballot, she said, and incumbents Cynthia Ann Bettison and Jose A. Ray Jr, are running unopposed. Bettison encouraged residents in those two districts to exercise their right to vote -- by voting for the incumbent or leaving the space blank. The last day for early voting at City Hall is this Saturday, Feb. 29, from 10 a.m.to 6 p.m.

Council approved a request for an alteration of property boundaries in the Rio Vicente subdivision by Bruce McKinney of Esperanza Hills LLC. “We’re not doing anything, we’re undoing something,” McKinney told the council. “Before this started, I had 214 lots. If you approve this tonight, I’ll have 10 lots, 10 parcels, most of them large.”

Council approved a bid of $435,784.32 from Southwest Concrete and Paving in Silver City for a downtown sidewalk improvement project. Brown explained the project has been in the engineering phase for two years because of complicated historical requirements. He said the town has $403,000 remaining to complete the project. The town will be putting in the remaining $32,000.

Council also rejected a bid of $1,598,968.84 for the Phase 1 Ridge Road Project as the town only has grant money to the tune of $802,000. The bid package will be re-worked, according to Brown, to reduce the costs.

Two changes to the traffic code were approved by council. One would make it a criminal offense to drive intoxicated with a minor in the vehicle and the other would criminalize the blocking of a curb cut designed to allow handicapped persons access to a sidewalk. Both offenses would incur fines of $250-$500.

Ladner re-appointed Becky Smith Ladner to the Historic Design Review Board.

Council approved canceling its meeting scheduled for March 10, 2020.

