Governor, education & health officials to address the public Friday morning

SANTA FE – Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham, the New Mexico Public Education Department and the New Mexico Department of Health on Thursday announced that New Mexico K-12 public schools will close for three weeks beginning Monday, March 16, in response to the ongoing international novel coronavirus pandemic. The closure will begin at the end of the school day tomorrow, Friday, March 13.

Gov. Lujan Grisham and state officials will be holding a news conference at 10 a.m. in Room 310 of the state Capitol, 490 Old Santa Fe Trail, to announce additional details.

The press conference will be streamed live at www.facebook.com/GovMLG/.

As of Thursday evening, New Mexico has had six presumptive positive tests for COVID-19.

State Cabinet secretaries’ ongoing work of developing telework policies specific to their agencies will not be affected by this decision; state government services will remain in place at this time.

The governor’s office and state officials will send another notice with additional details following the news conference.

“This is a proactive measure to limit the potential community spread of COVID-19,” said Education Secretary Ryan Stewart. “We have seen other states take this measure after they have experienced community spread of this virus. New Mexico is going to be proactive and do everything we can to prevent the potential spread of the virus. I have been in communication with all of our superintendents about this proactive step, and we are all going to work together to address this public health challenge.”

“We are advising the public of this forthcoming announcement tonight so that parents and students can prepare for this upcoming change and begin to make arrangements,” Gov. Lujan Grisham said. “We will be informing the public of additional measures that the state will be taking to ease the burden on families and educators and ensure that children continue to be fed and cared for.”

