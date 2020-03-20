We recognize that with the constantly changing COVID-19 situation around the country, this is an unusual time for everyone. As the pandemic is rapidly changing and evolving we are sending our thoughts to those of you filled with uncertainty and worry.

I want you to know that you have our commitment to continue providing you the flight service you’ve come to depend on over the last 15 months. Our mission is to provide world class flight service to Grant County Airport. After closely assessing how to respond to the unprecedented situation we are in, we have concluded it is necessary to restructure our flight schedules.

Affected flights: All flight times starting March 24 - April 30 have been rescheduled to different departure times.

This is the temporary schedule - March 24- April 30





Affected passengers will be contacted to accommodate the new temporary departure schedule.

In response to the current situation we will be implementing these schedule changes immediately. If your travel plans are affected we will be reaching out to reschedule your flight.

Changes are temporary:

As a valued customer I recognize that these sudden changes are an inconvenience and I sincerely apologize. These precautionary measures have been taken to limit the exposure of our passengers, crew members and employees to the potential spread of the virus. Our senior leadership team will remain vigilant and is monitoring the situation in real time. We plan to return to our normal operating schedule as soon as possible.

Levi Stockton – President

**Our call center has been overloaded. We will reach out to affected passengers ASAP.**

Advanced Air is Taking Precautions:

We are taking precautionary measures and having our offices and aircraft regularly deep cleaned and sanitized. The nature of flying private allows passengers to avoid large crowds at commercial airports with significantly fewer guests onboard each aircraft. These advantages will help prevent the spread of any germs between aircraft cleanings.

We have taken proactive and voluntary steps to help our passengers have a healthy flying experience. In addition to the air circulation features onboard, we are adding more hand sanitizer onboard our aircraft and implementing extra cleaning procedures between flights. All areas of high touch points like windows, armrests and handles will be disinfected with cleansers.

Although our Crew Members are thoroughly trained in safety procedures they have also been briefed on symptoms which may be exhibited by a potentially affected individual and are exercising high caution and discretion.

Also, per the CDC recommendations, we are encouraging at risk individuals to delay their travel plans.