SANTA FE – New Mexico state health officials on Monday announced 17 additional positive tests for COVID-19.

Per the state Department of Health, the most recent cases are:

Five new cases in Bernalillo County:

A female in her 40s

A male in his 40s

A female in her 50s

A male in his 70s

A male in his 80s

Three new cases in Doña Ana County:

A male in his 20s

A male in his 30s

A male in his 60s

One new case in Cibola County:

​A female in her 50s​

One new case in Curry County:

​A female in her 50s

One new case in McKinley County:

A female in her teens

Four new cases in San Juan County:

Two males in their 30s

A male in his 40s

A female in her 30s

Two new cases in Santa Fe County:

A male in his 50s

A male in his 70s

Including the above newly reported cases, New Mexico has now had a total of 100 positive tests for COVID-19:

Bernalillo County: 43

Doña Ana County: 13

Cibola County: 1

Curry County: 1

Lea County: 1

McKinley County: 3

Sandoval County: 7

San Juan County: 7

San Miguel County: 1

Santa Fe County: 14

​​Socorro County: 2

Taos County: 3

Chaves County: 4

The Department of Health has detected community spread. The agency reports that given the infectious nature of the virus it is likely other residents are infected but yet to be tested or confirmed positive. To that end, all New Mexicans have been instructed to stay home except for outings absolutely necessary for health, safety and welfare. These additional restrictions have been enacted to aggressively minimize person-to-person contact and ensure spread is mitigated. All businesses except those deemed essential have been ordered to close. New Mexicans are strongly urged to limit travel to only what is necessary for health, safety and welfare.

The New Mexico Department of Health has active investigations into the positive patients, which includes contact-tracing and swabs of symptomatic individuals who have had contact with the positive cases.

Every New Mexican must work together to stem the spread of COVID-19. Stay home.

New Mexicans who report symptoms of COVID-19 infection, such as fever, cough, or shortness of breath, should call their health care provider or the NMDOH COVID-19 hotline immediately (1-855-600-3453).

People without those symptoms do not need to be tested for COVID-19. This is allergy season, and allergy symptoms such as sneezing or itchy eyes, nose or throat do not indicate a need for testing. While the state is gratified that COVID-19 testing is increasingly available, we need to prioritize testing for persons with symptoms of COVID-19 infection – fever, cough, or shortness of breath.

New Mexicans who have non-health-related questions or concerns can also call 833-551-0518 or visit newmexico.gov, which is being updated and finalized as a one-stop source for information.

The state Department of Health will update its dedicated COVID-19 webpage with additional tests as the state lab provides results.