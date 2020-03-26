[Editor's Note: This is the first article, but more information will follow when information is released from the New Mexico State Police. Silver City Police Department has turned the investigation over to NMSP.]
Craziness in town Thursday evening
By Roger Lanse
Blotter reports indicate the Silver City Police Department had their hands full on Thursday, evening, Mar. 25, 2020
At approximately 8:30 p.m. officers responded to a shoplifting call at the Hudson Street Snappy, 206 N. Hudson Street, where the caller advised that a male had stolen two gallons of Fireball and left in a small blue 4-door car east up the hill on E. Broadway. The vehicle reportedly was driven by a female with fake nails and black hair, while the male passenger was wearing a black and white beanie, jeans, and a black jacket. The caller advised that she yelled at the male as he was leaving and “it seemed as if he would pull a gun out on her,” but she did not see a weapon.
About 40 minutes later, at approximately 9:10 p.m., officers responded to a shooting call at the same Hudson Street Snappy where they discovered a male who had been shot in the left leg. The person who called in the incident advised that he did not see a car, but then amended his account to state it was possibly a white Jeep-type of vehicle. At this point EMS2 called for Native Air to be on standby and Native Air 30 accepted the call advising ETA of 30 minutes.
This author is awaiting more complete reports regarding these two incidents and a shooting incident at the 12th Street Snappy.