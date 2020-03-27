Grant County, NM – On March 25, 2020, the New Mexico State Police Investigations Bureau was contacted to investigate a police shooting involving the Silver City Police Department (SCPD).
On March 25, 2020, at approximately 9:38 p.m., a SCPD Officer attempted to locate a male subject involved in a shooting in Silver City, NM. SCPD officers located the male subject identified as Alex Altamirano (53) driving a passenger vehicle. The vehicle turned into the parking lot of the First Savings Bank located on North Hudson Street and Altamirano, who was armed with a firearm, opened fired at two SCPD officers.
A SCPD officer fired his department issued weapon towards Altamirano. Altamirano was not struck. As Altamirano fled he also shot at a bystander vehicle which was passing by, striking it. The driver of the bystander vehicle and officers were not struck by the gunfire.
A brief pursuit ensued and ended when Altamirano crashed his vehicle into a gas pump at the Snappy Mart gas station located on 123 West 12th Street. A SCPD officer deployed his department issued Taser on Altamirano and he was taken into custody without further incident. Altamirano was transported to a hospital where he was treated and released. He was booked into the Grant County Detention Center and charged with the following:
- Shooting At or From a Motor Vehicle (No Great Bodily Harm) (2 Counts)
- Aggravated Assault upon a Peace Officer (With Intent to Commit a Felony) (2 Counts)
- Resisting, Evading, or Obstructing an Officer (Refusal to Stop)
- Aggravated Assault (With Intent to Commit a Felony)
- Criminal Damage to Property (Over $1000)
- Resisting, Evading or Obstructing an Officer (Arrest)
The male who was allegedly shot by Altamirano was airlifted to a hospital in El Paso, TX. For inquiries into that shooting, please contact SCPD.
This investigation remains active and is being led by the New Mexico State Police Investigations Bureau. The details of the shooting remain under investigation. The name of the SCPD officer involved will not be released until all interviews have been completed. For information regarding the administrative actions involving the officer, please contact the Silver City Police Department. Upon completion of the State Police investigation this case will be forwarded to an assigned district attorney’s office for review. When more information is available it will be released.