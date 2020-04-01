By Mary Alice Murphy

Dr. James Skee, Silver Health Care physician and owner, confirmed the case to the Beat on Wednesday. "A woman came to our screening clinic on Sunday evening. She had been traveling out of state, and her case was consistent with where she had gone. She's now home and recovering."

"We will continue doing the testing as long as we have the tests and personal protection equipment to protect our providers," Skee said. "We have had community support in providing us with the protective equipment. The Forest Service has provided N95 masks that they keep in stock for personnel, and Future Forge has been 3-D printing masks and are beginning to provide us with protective gowns, too."

Silver Health Care sends tests to LabCorp, and in this case, it went out first thing Monday morning. By Tuesday noon, the clinic had received the notice of a positive test. "LabCorp gives priority to notifying the sender in about 30 hours or less in case of a positive test. If we don't hear for five to seven days, we know it's probably negative."

When asked about the testing, Skee said the tests are performed each day between 4 and 5 p.m. at the Bayard Clinic Monday through Friday, where because it was an old bank, people can drive up to the window and get the test. At the Main Clinic in Silver City Saturday and Sunday at the same hours, a phone number is posted, so the person can call before going into the testing area.

He noted Gila Regional is sending suspicious cases to Silver Health Care for testing.

[Editor's Note: GRMC had ordered tests and planned a drive-up testing site, until the hospital was informed the ordered tests had been diverted to a hospital experiencing an increase in symptomatic patients. The hospital expects to receive the tests soon.]

Skee said the best protection, beside social distancing, "is your own immune system. Staying calm is the best therapy you can do. Viruses tend to attack when people are under stress. Anyone who has had shingles knows that. They usually get it when they are stressed. Masks are also helpful for people to wear to prevent spread of the virus. They are becoming a fashion statement."

"This is what we have been preparing for at the hospital with our fantastic group of physicians and nurses and staff members on board with our preparations," Gila Regional Medical Center Chief Quality and Compliance Officer Tanya Carroccio told the Beat on Tuesday.

"I don't think it will be the last one," Carroccio warned. "If you have symptoms, such a fever, a cough and shortness of breath and you plan to drive to the ER, please call the hospital ahead of time, so staff can be ready. If you have difficulty breathing or significant shortness of breath, call 911."

State District 28 Sen. Gabriel Ramos sent out this alert, also on Tuesday:

"I have just been alerted that Grant County now has a presumptive positive case of the COVID-19 or Coronavirus. This virus is changing all of our lives across the entire state. It is imperative that we practice social distancing, washing our hands, and cleaning and disinfecting objects which we touch often. I know many of you have been keeping yourselves at home, but many of you are not. I encourage everyone to please stay home if you don't need to go out."

1-800 Numbers You Might Need.

Health Hotline

1-855-600-3453

Information Hotline

1-833-551-0518

Senior Food Hotline

1-800-432-2080

Each of these phone lines is staffed with individuals who have the most up to date information. If you know someone who is having issues with getting tested for Covid-19, have their primary care physician call the HEALTH HOTLINE (1-855-600-3453). There is a PHYSICIANS ONLY option on this line that will assist with helping your primary care physician find a testing center for you.

HELPFUL LINKS

State of New Mexico website

NM Department of Health COVID-19 website