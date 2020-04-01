facebook-24x24

Details
Category: Front Page News

By Mary Alice Murphy

Dr. James Skee, Silver Health Care physician and owner, confirmed the case to the Beat on Wednesday. "A woman came to our screening clinic on Sunday evening. She had been traveling out of state, and her case was consistent with where she had gone. She's now home and recovering."

"We will continue doing the testing as long as we have the tests and personal protection equipment to protect our providers," Skee said. "We have had community support in providing us with the protective equipment. The Forest Service has provided N95 masks that they keep in stock for personnel, and Future Forge has been 3-D printing masks and are beginning to provide us with protective gowns, too."

Silver Health Care sends tests to LabCorp, and in this case, it went out first thing Monday morning. By Tuesday noon, the clinic had received the notice of a positive test. "LabCorp gives priority to notifying the sender in about 30 hours or less in case of a positive test. If we don't hear for five to seven days, we know it's probably negative." 

When asked about the testing, Skee said the tests are performed each day between 4 and 5 p.m. at the Bayard Clinic Monday through Friday, where because it was an old bank, people can drive up to the window and get the test. At the Main Clinic in Silver City Saturday and Sunday at the same hours, a phone number is posted, so the person can call before going into the testing area.

He noted Gila Regional is sending suspicious cases to Silver Health Care for testing. 

[Editor's Note: GRMC had ordered tests and planned a drive-up testing site, until the hospital was informed the ordered tests had been diverted to a hospital experiencing an increase in symptomatic patients. The hospital expects to receive the tests soon.]

Skee said the best protection, beside social distancing, "is your own immune system. Staying calm is the best therapy you can do. Viruses tend to attack when people are under stress. Anyone who has had shingles knows that. They usually get it when they are stressed. Masks are also helpful for people to wear to prevent spread of the virus. They are becoming a fashion statement."

"This is what we have been preparing for at the hospital with our fantastic group of physicians and nurses and staff members on board with our preparations," Gila Regional Medical Center Chief Quality and Compliance Officer Tanya Carroccio told the Beat on Tuesday.

"I don't think it will be the last one," Carroccio warned. "If you have symptoms, such a fever, a cough and shortness of breath and you plan to drive to the ER, please call the hospital ahead of time, so staff can be ready. If you have difficulty breathing or significant shortness of breath, call 911."

State District 28 Sen. Gabriel Ramos sent out this alert, also on Tuesday:

"I have just been alerted that Grant County now has a presumptive positive case of the COVID-19 or Coronavirus. This virus is changing all of our lives across the entire state. It is imperative that we practice social distancing, washing our hands, and cleaning and disinfecting objects which we touch often. I know many of you have been keeping yourselves at home, but many of you are not. I encourage everyone to please stay home if you don't need to go out."

1-800 Numbers You Might Need.
Health Hotline
1-855-600-3453

Information Hotline
1-833-551-0518

Senior Food Hotline
1-800-432-2080

Each of these phone lines is staffed with individuals who have the most up to date information. If you know someone who is having issues with getting tested for Covid-19, have their primary care physician call the HEALTH HOTLINE (1-855-600-3453). There is a PHYSICIANS ONLY option on this line that will assist with helping your primary care physician find a testing center for you.

HELPFUL LINKS
State of New Mexico website

NM Department of Health COVID-19 website

Live from Silver City

west mountain camera 125x

Click image to view the live feed

Join GCB Three Times Weekly Updates

Welcome to Three Times Weekly Updates! You will be subscribed to email notifications with links to recently posted articles.
captcha 
You can unsubscribe anytime. We never share or rent your email to anyone.

Fire Alerts

Click Here to Sign Up

Editor's Note

New classified for Silver City church seeking office manager.

Those new to providing news releases to the Beat are asked to please check out submission guidelines at https://www.grantcountybeat.com/about/submissions. They are for your information to make life easier on the readers, as well as the editor.

Classifieds: We have changed Classifieds. Check periodically to see if any news ones have popped up. The former software failed us, so it's just a category now, with prices posted. Send your information to editor@grantcountybeat.com and we will post it as soon as we can. Instructions and prices are on the page.

Images: We have received complaints about large images blocking parts of other articles. If you encounter this problem, click on the title of the article you want to read and it will take you to that article's page, which shows only that article without any intruders. It's a software problem, not easily fixable, other than showing fewer articles per summary page. If you are a frequent visitor, you might not mind fewer articles per page, but if you only come once in a while, you likely want to see more articles to browse. Write me at editor@grantcountybeat.com to let me know your feelings on this issue. 

Compliance: Because you are an esteemed member of The Grant County Beat readership, be assured that we at the Beat continue to do everything we can to be in full compliance with GDPR and pertinent US law, so that the information you have chosen to give to us cannot be compromised. 

New Columnists: The Beat continues to bring you new columnists.Recent additions  include one about end of life options, Compassionate Care.

The Beat has a column for you gardeners out there. The Grant County Extension Service will bring you monthly columns on gardening issues. The first one posted is on Winterizing your houseplants and patio plants.

The Beat totally appreciates its readers and subscribers!  

WARNING:

All articles and photos indicated by a byline are copyrighted to the author or photographer. You may not use any information found within the articles without asking permission AND giving attribution to the source. Photos can be requested and may incur a nominal fee for use personally or commercially.

NOTE: If an article does not have a byline, it was sent to the Beat and written by someone not affiliated with the Beat

Don't forget to tell advertisers that you saw their ad on the Beat.

Newsletter: If you subscribe to the Join GCB Three Times Weekly Updates option on the left side of this page, you will be subscribed to email notifications with links to recently posted articles.

Here for YOU: Consider the Beat your DAILY newspaper for up-to-date information about Grant County. It's at your fingertips! One Click to Local News.

Feel free to notify editor@grantcountybeat.com, if you notice any problems on the site. Your convenience is my desire for the Beat.

Thanks for your support for and your readership of Grant County's online news source—www.grantcountybeat.com

20191110