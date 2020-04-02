facebook-24x24

Details
By Mary Alice Murphy

At the second Gila Regional Medical Center Board of Trustees meeting held via WebEx, Chairman Tony Trujillo introduced those who were helping support the meeting. They were Josh Longbottom of Cisco, the WebEx coordinator; Mike Lopez, Cisco local account manager for New Mexico; and two members of the GRMC Information Technology Department, David Cabral and Ken Stone.

Four people, including this author, with others not identified, attended the meeting in addition to the board members.

Trustee Dr. Nwachuku asked Chief Quality and Compliance Officer Tanya Carroccio if there were any changes to the surge plan since the last meeting.

"The core plan is the same," Carroccio said. "We are filling in some of the logistical gaps, but the core of what (Chief Nursing Officer) Kelly (Rodriguez) said last time is the same."

Trustee James Marshall asked if the hospital was seeing any surges of patients.

"We are still seeing some with symptoms, but so far, we are not seeing anyone, other than the one at Silver Health Care, testing positive," Carroccio said.

"As far as predicting surges," Trustee Ed Wilmot asked, "are you working with the Department of Health epidemiologist? Are we expecting a surge and when?"

Carroccio said the hospital has been told to expect the surge to be in about two weeks. "We don't have them tested out yet. Hopefully, as we open the screening clinic, we'll see more testing being done to give us a better idea."

Interim Chief Executive Officer Richard Stokes said he was on a call with DOH on Wednesday. "They have a map for New Mexico and hope to have it broken down on the county level sometime next week."

Wilmot asked about the number of ventilators that had been requested.

"We were told we could have the anticipated number here," Stokes said.

He told the Beat that GRMC requested 10 additional ventilators.

Also present on the virtual meeting were Trustees Jeannie Miller, Joel Schram and Cynthia Moreno.

In public input, which was placed on this agenda, no one who was in attendance, gave any public input.

Trujillo said that Chris DeBolt had tried and failed to attend the meeting last week, so she sent her comments to Trujillo to read into the record.

"In these frightening and disorienting times, I have to say how grateful I am for your willingness to take care of us," Trujillo read from DeBolt's comments. "The tireless planning of Gila Regional to face this pandemic, their flexibility and professionalism are, in my opinion, cannot be equaled in the health care realm. We are so fortunate to have all of you and the extended health care community partners to be front and center in this fight. I suppose it is questionable about what our new normal will be, but I'm very hopeful after seeing our way through this health care crisis, we will come out smarter and better humans. The lessons won't be lost on us. The partnership forged now will bloom even better because of what happens now." It ended "with deep appreciation and respect, Chris."

The trustees moved into executive session by roll call vote, as every person was present on the virtual platform. They said they would come out of executive session and directly adjourn.

