Those to be tested should be aware that the tester will be in full protective gear as pictured in the photo.

All tests are done by appointment only between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m., Monday, Wednesday and Friday ONLY.

If you want to be tested please, call 575-388-4103 for an appointment at the COVID Clinic at 1260 E. 32nd Street, Silver City (located in the La Montaña Plaza).

Following CDC (Centers for Disease Control and Prevention) guidelines, Gila Regional Medical Center is now accepting outpatient appointments for persons with new onset of fever, dry cough, shortness of breath, body aches or other flu-like symptoms or if you believe you have been exposed to COVID 19 through one or more of the following:

• Travel outside of the US within last 14 days

• Visit to an area where a high number of COVID-19 persons have been identified

•Exposure to someone with a known positive COVID-19 test

Telephone screening will be done when you call for an appointment.

The screening process for COVID-19 will be used to determine whether you will get tested, because of limited numbers of testing kits.

Once scheduled, please ensure you arrive to your appointment 10 minutes prior to the time you were given.

Bring your photo ID and if you have insurance, bring your insurance card. Upon arrival to the clinic, you will be directed where to park and what to do.

Please remain in your car. No more than one other person should be in the car with you. If you have a mask, please wear it to your appointment.

Chief Quality and Compliance Officer Tanya Carroccio said the hospital prefers that the person wanting the test drive himself or herself to the clinic and be alone in the car, unless a driver is needed.

She also said that if the tester believes the person being tested is in need of immediate health care, it is possible to take them into the clinic for further testing and care.

GRMC accepts Medicare, Medicaid and most insurance plans.