Details
Category: Front Page News

Grant County Manager's Office
1400 Highway 180 East
Silver City, NM 88062
(575) 574-0000

In response to Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham's renewed Public Health Emergency Order the County has extended the following measures through April 30, 2020:

• County Government Offices that include Administration & Finance, Clerk, Assessor, Treasurer, DWI Compliance, Planning, and Probate Judge will not provide direct services to the public. The offices will operate during normally scheduled business hours however; business will need to be conducted electronically via email, by mail or by telephone. Under certain circumstances, citizens will be seen on a "by appointment only basis" by calling the respective office. As a precautionary measure to protect the public and the staff, there will be a few screening questions prior to the scheduling of an appointment.
• All payments for services and payment of taxes will need to be done via check or money order and may be mailed or placed in the drop box located in front of the Grant County Administration Building located at 1400 Highway 180 East. No cash payments will be accepted during this period.
• Procedures for each department may be found on the Grant County webpage: www.grantcountynm.gov
• All events at the Grant County Veterans Memorial Conference Center have been cancelled or postponed until April 30, 2020.
• The Silver City - Grant County Airport remains open for business but in an effort to support social distancing we will be limiting access to the commercial service terminal to just those flying on Advanced Air. For friends and family who may be dropping off or picking up a passenger, please wait for the traveler in your vehicle
• Effective immediately Corre Caminos will be suspending all fixed and modified routes in Grant County and Luna County. We will continue to provide demand response services on a limited basis, only allowing four passengers per bus. We will continue to enforce our policy on reservations; prior day notice must be provided. Only essential trips will be allowed. Essential trips are defined as grocery, pharmacy, doctor appointments, dialysis, job access and bank. Passengers will be limited to one trip per week to grocery stores and banks. In order to limit driver contact with passengers we will operating on a fare free basis. The route that runs between Deming and Silver City will be suspended. Cantinas services will be suspended. Social distancing will be enforced.
• Bataan Park, Grant County Fairgrounds and Grant County Shooting Range are closed through April 30, 2020.
• The Silver Street Complex, with the exception of Grant County Regional Dispatch and the Department of Health Public Office, will also be closed to the public.
• All County committee and task force meetings have been cancelled through April 30, 2020.
• The County Commission Meetings scheduled for April 14 and April 16 will be conducted remotely.
• These measures will exclude the Detention Center, Sheriff's office deputies and the Road Department.
• County maintenance employees will continue to clean and maintain County property.

Grant County apologizes for any inconvenience this may cause. The safety of our employees and the public is our primary concern. We request that you be patient with us in receiving responses, in addition to our modified operating procedures, many of our employees are working remotely, and our response may be delayed.

The County will continue to work closely with the Town of Silver City, the State of New Mexico and the Federal Government throughout this pubic emergency. The County will continue to provide COVID-19 information as it becomes available on our website at www.grantcountynm.gov and our Grant County Facebook page.

Please visit the NMDOH website to stay up to date about COVID-19 in New Mexico
https://cv.nmhealth.org/
Coronavirus Hotline: 1-855-600-3453
For non-health related COVID-19 questions: 1-833-551-0518

 

