The Gila Regional Medical Center opened its COVID-19 clinic today and began testing people in their vehicles.
According to Physician Practice Administrator Rennie Mariscal, operations went smoothly. "We had 20 come in today, of whom 19 were tested We were at capacity today. We will start taking appointments again tomorrow (Thursday) for Friday. We take demographic information over the telephone."
All tests are done by appointment only by calling 575-388-4103. Testing takes place between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m., Monday, Wednesday and Friday. Although when and if more tests are available and depending on the demand, hours and days may expand.
If you want to be tested, call 575-388-4103 for an appointment at the COVID Clinic at 1260 E. 32nd Street, Silver City (located in the La Montaña Plaza).
Mariscal said they looked at local and national testing efforts and "we took the best of each, so it went very well for the first day."