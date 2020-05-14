The Silver City Daily Press and Independent hosted a virtual forum between the Democratic candidates for District 5 County Commissioner on May 7, 2020. Publisher Nick Seibel acted as moderator.

The first candidate to give his opening statement was incumbent Harry Browne. "I am hopeful that voters will find two reasons to re-elect me: First, delivery on commitments," Browne said. Four years ago Browne's platform included stopping the diversion of the Gila River, bringing transparency to the commission, consideration of clean energy, and promotion of outdoor recreation as an economic source. Browne said the second reason he believes voters will choose him is that they can count on him to stand up for what he believes in.

Simon Ortiz followed. "I'm a retired business person who has lived here most of my life," he said. "I'm running on two issues, one as a business person with business properties. The other is my passion for the hospital." Ortiz has been a board member in the past at the hospital, and he believes the way the hospital is run needs to change. "We have reached a major crossroads where the character of the board of trustees has to change. It is their responsibility to reach profitability." Ortiz said he also believes in creating permanency regarding our water supply.

The first question for the candidates came from the audience. "Is there a plan to deal with the magistrate courts?" Between security issues and housing courts in separate buildings, there have been suggestions for combining the courts to save money.

"If it means saving taxpayer dollars, of course," Ortiz said. He said it would need to be further investigated. "Having said that, I haven't heard that as a major issue. But if it does serve the public's needs while saving money, then of course."

"Let me list three wins. There are a number of problems right now at the Silver City Magistrate Court, the first of which is the lack of security," Browne said. "One win is moving to a more secure physical structure. Win two is that the court pays a private landowner for rental; if we move to a county owned building the county will get the rent." Browne said the third "win" is that the old jail next to the court is an eyesore and if a judicial complex is made, they can concentrate on security.

The next question came from the audience, "What is your feeling about the proposed Gila Diversion project; do you support it, and why?"

Browne said he opposes it very strongly. He said the current project is looking at their alternative option D, which would be water storage near Virden, NM. "If we can find private sector dollars to buy that water, I don't have a problem diverting the water at that point." Browne said the environmental impacts in that area are not the same as the previous proposal. He said he is deadly opposed to the old diversion and is proud of his work to end it.

"The bottom line is undeniable. Water is the new gold standard. As you drive over the Gila River, you must realize that every second thousands of gallons flow outside of New Mexico into Arizona," Ortiz said. His concern comes from the failure of the last deep water well in the area to produce the water it was supposed to.

The next audience question was about the hospital. Given the recent upheaval, how does each candidate think they would handle the situation differently?

"It's tragic what has happened to create any upheaval in disrupting the board of trustees," Ortiz said. "The County Commission only has oversight responsibility but when issues reach a crossroads something must be done to infuse a new type of leadership into the board." Ortiz feels this can be done with a two-prong approach, for the hospital to listen to the people, and for the people to speak out.

Seibel asked for clarification. "How would you handle things differently?"

"I'm not sure I wouldn't have done the same," Ortiz said.

"The hospital is the most important issue we are dealing with right now," Browne said. "It's a matter the County Commission has taken very seriously." Browne said the board recently made decisions that were not in the best interest of the County, citing the cancellation of the Cancer Center contract and the extension of the CEO's contract. "We didn't meddle in those decisions because it was not our role," he said. He added that the County Commission has the ability to take the authority back and it is an option that has been considered. "We cannot sit back and let the board continue at that pace."

Geoffrey Plant asked the candidates what they want to see the hospital do differently.

"On the positive side, there are a number of things the hospital can do to right its finances," Browne said. He referenced the current lab procedures wherein tests are shipped to Albuquerque rather than processed in-house. "We could provide fast pickup and delivery and the hospital can make money on the tests." He also said the Cancer Center needs to come back to its former level of care.

Ortiz tends to think that changing public opinion about the facility will increase revenue. "We have a good hospital that I think has been overlooked."

"Can you talk about COVID-19 and the impact it has on the hospital, or on the county as a whole? Do you agree with how Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham has handled the crisis?" Seibel asked, from the audience questions.

Ortiz said he didn't think there was enough information. "I do have a great deal of faith in the hospital. They are professionals and they must have a plan," he said, "No matter what the governor says or does not say, I still expect a level of professionalism from the medical staff."

Nick followed up by asking what Ortiz thinks the impacts will be on the County government as a whole.

"I don't think we are prepared to discuss the ramifications of what is happening now. We do not know yet the level of disruption we are going to face," Ortiz said.

"I think the governor has done an excellent job in responding to the crisis. I like that she is using a science-based approach and not a politicized approach," Browne said. He agrees with her four-part criteria for re-opening the state.

Seibel had a follow-up question for both candidates. "One immediate impact of COVID-19 is on natural resource prices. Most people know the mines don't pay taxes based on property value, but they pay based on production. Are you concerned about that? What does that mean for the future?"

"Of course I'm concerned. Copper production in based on a three year rolling average. I have zero doubt this recession is going to impact County taxes for the next three years," Browne said. He said the wisdom of the process is that the shortage will not all hit at once, but that the taxpayers bear a lot of the risk. "We should be able to tax them like every other business is taxed, but we can't do that because of their political power."

"I'm concerned mostly because the county has a budget and it's not going to be there," Ortiz said. He thinks the County Commission needs to lean on lawmakers to help spread the risk of taxation.

Seibel followed up by asking what is the most logical thing to cut if hypothetically 20% of the budget needed to be reduced.

Ortiz said each department should be given the goal to cut services, with the exception of law enforcement.

"The County Manager has placed a hiring freeze and that is an appropriate precaution," Browne said. He is interested in seeing if the legislature decides to dip into the rainy day fund. "Roughly a 20% deficit would be difficult to take on. I would look at road maintenance as one of the first things to suffer."

"One of the hot issues at County Commission meetings was the Wild and Scenic destination for the Gila. I wanted to know your thoughts on outdoor economy and whether both of you would pin your hopes on that diversification to get through the future," Plant asked.

"I mentioned promoting the outdoor economy and we're still working on that," Browne said. "One of the awesome benefits its that it also helps the people that live here." He said one roadblock is the currently frozen funds for the countywide trail system. "It may be that we are unable to do what we wanted to because of the COVID situation."

"The outdoor activity has traditionally been a big contributor to the local economy. It needs to be revisited by our local activists, businesses, and enthusiasts," Ortiz said. He doesn't think we should depend on money from elsewhere for a while.

Seibel followed up. "The majority of the County Commission voted to support that, would you have similarly supported Wild and Scenic?"

"Why not? If it doesn't cost money to get that designation, it can be published and used in advertising. I see it as beneficial," Ortiz said.

Another question came from the audience. "The hospital supposedly has untapped resources, does it really, and what are they?"

"Those resources don't include money. It has a tremendous amount of resources and I'm not sure they even know what they have," Ortiz said.

"The hospital does have resources, and the highest ranked among them is the people," Browne said. He would like to see the hospital work collaboratively with the other community resources.

"Is the current County Commission as a whole divided on party lines, and if so what will you do to improve that?" Seibel asked, on behalf of the audience.

Browne said he does not think the current County Commission is divided. "We speak openly and with respect. All the people want is what's best, even if we disagree. It's not personal or partisan and I do feel I have contributed to that atmosphere."

Ortiz said he didn't think that was a good question. He thinks all of the commissioners are approachable and he's never seen any partisan issues.

Seibel asked another question from the audience. "What expertise do you bring to the Grant County Commission that is different or unique?"

"I spent years as an insurance agent. I learned so many things about dealing with county issues," Ortiz said. His business background helps him assess profit and loss, and how to avoid loss.

Browne feels he brings finance and budgeting skills to the county. His Masters' degree equivalent is International Economics and he has experience gained from the past fifteen years where he has been managing funds at Aldo Leopold Charter School.

Plant asked another question from the SCDP. "Last year the county gave all employees a raise and implemented a step pay plan for the Sheriff's office." With those changes he wanted to know if and where any cuts could be made.

"That's something that has to be on the table, in a way that is respectful. We can't just impose that," Browne said. The previous raise was for twenty-five cents per hour and Browne said that was not adequate. Browne does feel that people would understand a cut in pay would be better than a layoff.

"I would rather suffer Ridge Road than touch the essential service providers," Ortiz said.

Seibel asked another question from the audience about improving the Grant County Detention Center.

"That's one of the departments that is not very well publicized," Ortiz said. "I'm not sure there's a lot that could be done or undone other than having Mr. Carillo look for outside resources."

"One of the issues is turnover. They look like the Sheriff's department from a couple of years ago," Browne said. "One thing that is going to show positive results soon is the addition of the transition coordinator." The new position will help the newly released get matched with services.

"I hear a lot of agreement between the candidates including on supporting the Gila diversion. How would you distinguish yourself from your opponent?" Seibel asked.

"I would ask voters to make a judgment about which candidate is best able to do what we agree about," Browne said. "I have shown I can work with my colleagues to get things done. I believe I can keep this county moving in the right direction,"

Ortiz believes what stands him apart is his passion for the hospital. "I have the passion, and with the right podium I can inform and influence the public."

Seibel then asked the infamous "time machine" question, wherein the candidates are to act as if we are speaking at the end of the term about what they have accomplished. "What is the one thing you've accomplished in the last four years that you're most proud of?"

"I had a nightmare that I was ill and I drove myself to the hospital, and it was closed. I came back home, tired and thirsty, and when I opened the faucet there was no water." Ortiz said he wants to have accomplished seeing a viable plan for the hospital and giving the public a sense of permanency when it comes to water.

Browne said he wants to look back with pride on a package of things. He wants to see outdoor education emerge as a local economic factor. "That package would include preservation of the Gila, maintaining the Wild and Scenic designation, keeping F-16's away, and encouraging the Forest Service to conserve open space."

Ortiz went first for closing statements. "I'm running because of my passion for the hospital. I want to share that passion with the public." Ortiz can be reached at 575-535-5192 or via email at sgortiz0707@gmail.com.

"I'd like to start by reminding folks of the safe way to vote, which is respectful to to the County Clerk and the polling staff," Browne said. He reminded people to send back the letter that was mailed out for individuals to request their mail-in ballot. Absentee ballots can also be requested online at nmvote.org. Browne asked that he be contacted at his County Commission contact information, available at grantcountynm.gov, for anything pertaining to the current commission. For any campaign questions he can be reached at 575-313-9728 or via email at harry@browneforgrantcounty.com.