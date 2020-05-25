One thing that needs to happen for Gila Regional Medical Center is to re-open for elective surgeries, procedures, and other outpatient services such as lab work and radiology. "We have followed the Governor's Orders every step of the way, even if it has been detrimental to the financial situation of the hospital," said Richard Stokes, Chief Financial Officer.

Much like other businesses that were required to close or reduce services, the hospital was required to stop all non-essential surgeries in March in order to conserve PPE. This was in the event a surge of COVID-19 positive cases were to occur at the hospital. No such surge has occurred.

Leadership at the hospital immediately put in place a COVID-19 Taskforce and a comprehensive PPE conservation plan with news of the coronavirus spreading across the U.S. Kelly Rodriguez, interim Chief Nursing Officer, acknowledges, "there was no way of knowing how our community might be affected by the spread of the virus. So even though we did not end up with a surge, we were well prepared and continue to be prepared. We hope the scenario of a high number of infected persons never plays out in our community," she said.

"Opening in a methodical, safe manner was always GRMC's plan. We initiated Phase I of our Roadmap to Recovery this past week, with excellent response, and will continue to follow our plan through Phase III," according to Tanya Carroccio, Chief Quality/Compliance Officer. The hospital continues to operate with several safety initiatives remaining in place, such as a no visitor policy, with the exceptions of accompanying patients requiring assistance. The hospital is requesting that lab and imaging procedures be scheduled by appointment to make sure there is social distancing and to reduce large numbers of people entering the hospital at the same time.

Scott Manis, Interim Chief Executive Officer, recently requested all surgeons to start booking cases again. "People have been asked to put off care that could be delayed for a little while. We want to make sure the community knows not to put off care any longer," he said.

To make an outpatient appointment for laboratory or radiology outpatient services, call 575-538-4125.

As the hospital receives updates and information, they will continue to share with the community. For more information go to www.grmc.org .

COVID-19 Screening Clinic appointments: 575-388-4103.