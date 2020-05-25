Memorial Day at Fort Bayard National Cemetery 052520
Fort Bayard National Cemetery Program Support Assistant Joseph Trujillo with wreath he will present
Trujillo presenting wreath
Trujillo placing wreath behind Honor Guard, from left, John Sterle, Ben Collins and George Morrison Sr. of the Gaffney-Oglesby Marine Corps League Detachment 1328.
Trujillo saluting the wreath
Three-shot volley to commemorate those buried at Fort Bayard National Cemetery
Don Spann, also of the MCLD 1328, plays Taps
Tim Macon, American Legion Rider, plays the echo Taps
The wreath
The latest plaque installed at the commemoration shelter honoring those who gave the ultimate sacrifice and those they left behind.
Due to the continuing limitations on size of gatherings, a small, but moving ceremony took place early this morning at Fort Bayard National Cemetery to honor the sacrifice of those who gave the ultimate sacrifice in defense of the freedoms those of us who live in the U.S. must never take for granted. As the latest plaque installed near the commemoration shelter states: "The sacrifice will never be forgotten."