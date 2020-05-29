By Mary Alice Murphy

[Editor's Note: YouTube did not agree with the Beat today, so this author missed part of the portion when the governing board came out of executive session. Because the item is not posted on the Commission page or on GRMC's site, until they are updated, this will be all that can be reported.]

The Gila Regional Medical Center Governing Board, made up of the five Grant County Commissioners, District 1 Commissioner and Commission Chairman Chris Ponce, District 2 Commissioner Javier "Harvey" Salas, District 3 Commissioner and GRMC Governing Board Chair Alicia Edwards, District 4 Commissioner Billy Billings, and District 5 Commissioner Harry Browne.

The members approved the agenda.

Edwards said: "I am pleased to introduce the Interim Chief Executive Officer Scott Manis. Thank you for being here."

GRMC CEO executive assistant Joann Holguin, Chief Financial Officer Richard Stokes and Interim Chief Nursing Officer Kelly Rodriguez introduced themselves.

Holguin said for this meeting public input was to be emailed to Taysha Walter, Grant County Manager executive assistant. Holguin said she spoke to Walter right before the meeting and no public input had been received.

Edwards noted that public input can be sent to a new email address: publicinput@grmc.org and also can be sent to the county at twalter@grantcountynm.gov .

The members moved to go into executive session.

After they came out of the executive session, the CEO report and CNO report were given. GRMC Interim Chief Executive Officer Scott Manis addressed the Quality Improvement report.

"We have reinstituted the Policy Committee at the hospital," Manis said. "We will oversee the process to make sure that each new policy is vetted properly. We will also review all the policies to make sure they are relevant and up-to-date. This is all related to the Joint Commission Survey preparation leading up to the hospital being declared a critical access facility. We also do rounds on the peer environment in the hospital. We make observations that need to be approved. All these we are doing in preparation for the survey and for the Chief Quality Officer report."

Chief Financial Officer Richard Stokes started off his report by quoting what they say in his department: "'Talking ain't doing,' so we talk some and then we do implementation. The financial report this month isn't pretty. We lost $4.4 million last month bringing our loss year-to-date to negative $12.2 million. We did a study and determined that we were down 64.9 percent since last April, not unique to Gila Regional. Even the Hospital Association is down about 60 plus percent in activity. It's similar all over the state. On April 10, we did receive $6.2 million from the Payment Protection Program. We have about $2.5 million today, and it's payroll day today, so much of that will be gone. We will put in another request for $1 million, and we have the paperwork done to request the loan turn into a grant. We have 49.3 days of cash on hand; accounts payable is running about 27 days. Total gross patient revenue for April was $10.8 million down from $14 million in March and $15 million in February. Activity has substantially slowed down. We had a small uptick in May and anticipate increases going forward.

"We are asking the community to come back to Gila Regional," Stokes continued. "We are a very safe hospital. We practice the same safety protocols as Mayo Clinic."

Browne said he was reminded that Mimbres Memorial Hospital in Deming is having troubles. "Has it affected our hospital?"

Stokes said he was not familiar with the issue.

Manis presented the Chief of Staff report in the absence of Dr. Brian Robinson. "The Medical Executive Committee and basically all committees are meeting virtually. They are all doing preparations for the Joint Commission Survey. We already discussed the credentialing in executive session. We held a Surgery Committee meeting and surgeries are starting to be scheduled and are ramping up."

The board had no old business.

Under contracts, Manis said because the contract with Dr. Ronald Dalton, Chief Medical Officer and Pediatrician would expire soon, "I would recommend a 60-day extension to give us more time to decide if we want to change anything."

The Blue Cross Blue Shield employee health insurance plan expires the end of June. "In order to have time for open enrollment and any changes that personnel might want to make, we need to approve it today," Stokes said. "The cost is 4.2 percent more at about $220,000 for the year, raising the annual payment from $5.3 million to $5.5 million. The hospital pays 75 percent and the employees, 25 percent."

Browne said that meant about $150,000 more for the hospital to pay. "Have my fellow board members thought about passing more of the increase on to the employees?"

Salas said he is inclined to let most of the burden fall on the hospital. "We need to find out through the SWOT (strengths, weaknesses, opportunities and threats) where we stand. I would rather find other ways to save money rather than putting it on the backs of employees."

Ponce agreed. "It does seem contradictory to our goal of saving the hospital money, but looking around Grant County, I see a lot of unemployed people. I agree with Salas that it isn't fair to the hospital employees. I think we will find other ways to save money on the hospital."

Browne said he appreciated the discussions. "I thought I would wake up with a clear thought on this, but I didn't. I think you have swayed me to support the administration recommendation."

The renewal of BCBS insurance for employees was approved.

The next contract item was the HealthTechS3 management services agreement.

Edwards said the agreement is not ready. "I suggest we table it."

Salas asked if there were any idea of a timeline for approval.

"I don't know," Edwards said, "but we are moving along more quickly than it was."

The item was tabled.

Under other action items, the first one addressed approval of patient care policies.

Manis said the governing board is part of the Joint Commission survey. "For critical access designation, we must go through the patient care policies every two years. We have made the policies, of which there are many, available to the governing board. They have been developed by content experts and are not just thrown together. I recommend they be approved as presented."

Salas asked if the policies are open to amendments, to which Manis replied: "Yes, as needed."

The policies were approved.

The next item addressed changes or potential changes to a service line. "I recommend that the hospital suspend the intake of psychiatric patients," Manis said. "Because we are not able at this time to meet the qualifications for the Joint Commission survey, without an inhouse psychiatrist, we need to not take in more patients."

Browne noted that Manis had made clear to them that finding a psychiatrist to fill the position is going to be difficult.

"It's very difficult across the country," Manis said, "and especially in rural New Mexico. Your former psychiatrist, who still lives here, has chosen not to continue to provide patient care. It will be extremely difficult to find someone to replace her."

Browne asked if after the survey, it might be possible to reconsider the suspension.

"If the governing board chooses to reinstate accepting inpatients it would be subject to the Joint Commissioner survey at that time," Manis said.

The third item was acceptance of the Medical Executive Committee report. "This is including the privileging and credentialing. I recommend you accept it as presented in the executive session."

It was approved.

The fourth item was acceptance of the Quality Improvement report. "We reviewed it in executive session. It is traditional to hear the report monthly. I recommend acceptance as presented." The governing board members approved it.

The final item addressed the Board of Trustees officers. Edwards is the chair. Billings was presented as vice chair, and Browne as secretary/treasurer. Billing said he agreed to accept the position. Browne also agreed, and said he hoped Joann Holguin would continue to take the notes. Both were approved.

The meeting adjourned.