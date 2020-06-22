By Roger Lanse



Silver City Police Department officers responded to two burglary calls on Monday, June 15, 2020; one at about 8:30 a.m. at the La Bonita Bakery on 3110 N. Silver Street and the other to a residence at 718 E. 15th Street at about 1:20 p.m.

When the owner of the bakery entered her store that morning, according to a police report, she saw numerous items scattered throughout the business and assumed that someone had broken in. After officers made sure the building was secure, they checked the perimeter of the building and noticed the door on the south side of the business appeared to be damaged. The report stated the door had been punctured through near the lock and the only thing keeping the door closed was duct tape that had been placed on the outside of the door. Officers considered the suspects may have taped the door to keep it closed to allay any suspicions from passersby.

Officers noticed multiple metal fence posts near the door, one was bent and may have been used to gain entrance through the door.

Officers also noticed, according to the report, that it appeared as if someone had gone through many items in the business and scattered them in the main area of the bakery as well as utility rooms and other rooms throughout the building.

Although the owner had a surveillance system in place, the box containing the hard drive had been removed, the report said. Numerous packs of cigarettes had been taken as well as a trash can which may have been used by suspects to haul away what was taken.

Officers later spoke to a homeowner on 15th Street. According to the police report, the homeowner stated she had been living at another address and had allowed a named female to stay at the residence and pay rent.

The report stated that when the homeowner came by on June 15 she found the front, south-facing door had been kicked in and numerous items were missing from inside the house, including three BOX Kinects, four Xbox 360s used for parts, assorted jewelry, a crate with assorted electronics, two tablets, two stereo decks, three computer monitors, a box of beads and necklace chains, a silver H-P laptop, a Blu-Ray DVD player, and a container of 20 nail polishes. Values could not be placed on all items, but the known total value of missing items was estimated at $2,050.

Both incidents remain under investigation.