[Editor's Note: This is the final installment, part 5, of two lengthy meetings the commissioners held last week at the work session on 061620 and at the regular meeting 061820.]

By Mary Alice Murphy

At the virtual work session of the Grant County Commission on June 16, 2020, County Manager Charlene Webb said she had no report.

General Services Director Randy Villa said, in reference to the earlier discussion on Essential Air Service to the Grant County Airport, that he echoed the recommendation of letting the U.S. Department of Transportation know that the county wanted service from Advanced Air.

"(Airport Manager) Rebekah (Wenger) has done a great job," Villa said. "I thank her and the entire staff out there. I would also like to thank the maintenance staff under Jason Lockett for a great job.

"On the fire side, we continue to get updates on the Tadpole Fire," he continued. "I appreciate the work of the sheriff's deputies on roadblocks. New Mexico DOT is out there today (June 16). The precipitation helped containment at Sheep Corral Road. Our resources are going to Arizona, so they are doing their best with Tadpole. We hope to get New Mexico 15 opened as soon as we can. The Turkey and Good fires combined into the Good Fire, which is continuing with aerial monitoring. It will transition to a Type 3 team this week. We are still under fire restrictions and that means no to burning piles and no to fireworks. Our volunteer fire departments continue to battle small fires."

District 5 Commissioner Harry Browne asked if the Forest Service rents space in the conference center. "Are its operations part of the budget?"

Villa confirmed that the fire command team has been using the Conference Center.

Browne said, on a slightly different note, "I would ask for an update on the Chamber of Commerce on its revenues and expenditures for managing the Conference Center."

Villa thanked the Forest Service for its transparency on the fire.

"On the fuel sales side," Villa said, "Rebekah is making sure we have the fuel resources for the fire planes and other planes that come through."

Browne commended the Forest Service for contacting him as a private property owner within about 2½ miles of the Tadpole Fire.

Road Superintendent Earl Moore said his department is back to maintenance, having completed their chip sealing projects, except for finishing a portion of North Hurley Road on June 29. "We had to drop several roads this year."

Planning and Community Development Director Michael "Mischa" Larisch said Bandoni Road is waiting on the Water Trust Board, which has a lack of funding. "Their funds were pulled," he said. "We are close to meeting our match, so it's a bummer, as it is completely designed. We just have to find funds for it. For Fleming Tank, we will also continue to apply for funding. Even Colonias is nervous that funding might be swept. The Colonias Board did make a recommendation, but there's still a process to go through, on Truck ByPass, Little Walnut and Ridge Road projects. They are designed but will need a match of a total of $77,000 for the three. All three of them will be widened to add a pedestrian and bike path."

He said Truck ByPass Road had been failing since it was used by so much traffic during the bridge construction.

Browne noted that in the Asset Management Plan, high priority is to prevent future maintenance needs.

Larisch said Colonias had awarded a portion of the Indian Hills sewer project. "But there's a lot of rock to deal with and it's only a partial award."

He said the Census project is still active. "Las Cruces has updated the door 'leaves' and said it's done. We've done a lot of radio ads. Our 38.8 percent went to 45.5 percent in one week. The deadline is October. We're still working diligently. We have spent the first round of grant funds and got another group of funding. In 2010, we got to 49 percent. We want to get as close to 100 percent as possible, but we know it's not realistic. We've got a video done. We are looking at a kiosk at Santa Clara, where the participation is only 6 percent."

District 3 Commissioner Alicia Edwards suggested the food pantry might be a good spot for the kiosk.

"We got the door hangers," Larisch said. "The next step is a physical visit. If you did it online and get pressed by the person, show them the confirmation number."

On Bataan Park, he said he had emailed the link of the 96 percent design to every commissioner. "Jason and I have met telephonically with Bohannon Huston. By the pavilion, we need to build the 6-inch drive pad. We already have the ADA entrance and ramp paid with county funds. The slope is too steep for handicap accessibility, but there is a walking path up to the pavilion and another path to the playground. It will be corrected with handicap access. The retaining walls are to address drainage issues. We have a study, so we are able to incorporate some drainage in this."

District 2 Commissioner Javier "Harvey" Salas asked if the project was making Bataan walk-in or drive-in.

"It will be partially drive-in for the handicap accessible areas," Larisch said.

Salas asked how tall the retaining walls will be and Edwards asked how one could build retaining walls, so the water doesn't push it over ultimately.

Larisch said the curve in the wall redirects the water. "It's not just a barrier. Most of the retaining walls are 2-feet tall and some are 4-feet tall."

He said once the plans are complete and approved by CDBG (Community Development Block Grant program), the project will go out to bid, then 30 days before awarded. "The plans will be finished within the next two weeks."

Salas asked if there would be access to the bathrooms inside the pavilion, and Larisch replied: "Not at this point."

"Can we do an estimate on bathrooms?" Salas asked. "Where do we get the cost estimate for all this?"

Larisch said the engineers doing the plans develop the cost estimate. "We are at $657,000 so far. We will have a little money left over if bids come in at this estimate."

Salas said his preference would be do improve the bathrooms inside, so the counters are at the right height and there is more space for handicap accessibility.

"We have to stay within the scope of work by the CDBG," Larisch said.

Salas said he was pretty sure he had asked more than once for the bathrooms to be fixed.

Southwest New Mexico Council of Governments Priscilla Lucero said she thought the inside bathrooms were within the scope, but she would clarify.

Webb suggested the inside bathrooms should be bid out separately. "If we have the money, we're good to go. I would rather do that than tying them together. Part of the hold up with our getting the plans done and the bid out was that the Department of Finance and Administration didn't get the grant agreement to us for almost two months."

In commissioner reports at the work session, District 4 Commissioner Billy Billings noted that Grant County had a new case of coronavirus and Hidalgo Count had a slew. "What was the cause?"

Webb said HMS did a big testing event in Hidalgo County and had quite a few new cases. "It has been concerning. We've had one new one in the past week. Luna County has had a spike and now Hidalgo County. We've been trying to decide when to get this facility opened up again. Maybe the first part of July. We welcome all your feedback. We're surrounded with cases exploding. My concern is that the public and the staff stay safe. I asked, but they won't give me information on whether the spikes are from travel or community spread."

District 1 Commissioner and Chairman Chris Ponce said he thinks July gives enough time. "We are conducting business. People can make appointments, and everyone is handling them well. I don't know what the governor is going to announce."

Billings asked why Hidalgo decided to test. Webb said the county had had a lack of testing. "It was advertised."

Browne noted that Grant County has done at least 2, 500 tests.

Edwards said: "It's clear we can't test so we don't know. We need to have testing widely available, but we have to have contact tracing to go with it. There's an open position to lead training in Grant County. What's frustrating is the lack of information. Let's evaluate for July 6. We may find it's better or we have a spike. July 4 is when people get together. There's just a ton of variables. July 4 is an opportunity to get infected. I've suggested half days in the offices here or three days a week. We don't have to open 100 percent."

Browne said it should be possible to control with the wearing of masks. "We can control the numbers inside the building. I encourage opening sooner. We have masks; we have 6-foot distancing; and we have hand santizer."

"Taysha (Walter, executive assistant), you work here every day. What is your feedback," Edwards asked.

"I'm not the first person people see," Walter answered. "I know everyone is as prepared as possible. I know whatever decision is made will be in the best interests of everyone. I feel I'm as prepared as possible to re-open."

Billings asked: "What happens in October when we have hundreds of cases and then have the vaccine, but the virus has mutated? It's here with us and we have to deal with it. I think the bank does a good job. They take your temperature. We can usually socially distance at the shooting range, for instance."

Webb said her concern is where groups meet. "We need the group to agree and cooperate in social distancing."

"Let those who can cooperate in and let those who can't not come in," Browne said. "Tell them that in a letter."

Webb said: "A form as been created to give to folks telling them if they can't follow the rules, they can be kicked out."

Billings said he had one more comment: "Relative to us being the hospital governing board, I think the public needs to know how the payout went for the former CEO. As far has paying the contract out, two-thirds has been paid and one-third not yet. I request that payment wait in line just like other vendors."

Edwards said she hopes nobody has missed the fact that the hospital becoming critical access is crucial to the hospital. "The preliminary reports from the Joint Commission survey are that we passed. When the Joint Commission was here in 2018, we had 52 findings. This time we had 16. The purpose of my comments is to show the tremendous amount of work done as a result of the 2018 survey to make this one possible. A lot of people are working hard at that hospital who are very dedicated. I thank them. The second thing is the behavioral health unit. The Daily Press article has a lot to say about it. I would like to remind people that everyone recognizes how important mental health resources are to the community. And I want to remind people that we have to have a hospital to have a behavioral health unit. It's important to keep in front of the public the big picture. We have to have a hospital in this community. I've seen pictures from across the country of hospitals boarded up. I'm very optimistic about GRMC. Our interim CEO is very capable. He is very good at his job and he is guiding us toward critical access. I hope we can soon have the contract with HealthTechS3. They are right now doing a SWOT (strengths, weaknesses, opportunities and threats) analysis and how to operate to keep us open. The staff people have the answers to what's right and what's wrong. We need to tap into their wisdom. We live in a community with a powerful capacity. We have to set aside our differences and come together to make sure the hospital stays open. We have to set aside the negative and the over-the-top B.S. and go forward in a positive way."

Salas addressed several topics. "On wildlife Services, I don't have a problem with M44s or with lethal methods, but the majority of comments we get are against both. What can we do to offer an alternative? I know a decision will be made. And on the hospital our goal is to keep it open. I told Scott (Manis, interim CEO) that he has to educate us in the hierarchy of needs. When they open the mine again, they will likely lay off one-third of the workforce. I want us to communicate more effectively with the public. The staff of the hospital is the heartbeat of the community. For the most part they are exceptional."

Edwards continued her comments. "We want to stabilize the hospital because of people there. I think the CEO can learn from the staff. The credit for going from 52 findings to 16 goes to the staff. I think we're all optimistic about the hospital. I think we're heading in the right direction. I don't want employees to take a hit. I'm looking at what other areas are going to take a hit."

The meeting adjourned, but the regular session also had commissioner comments, which will be reported in the next pages of this article.

Billings said at the regular meeting that he wanted to take the opportunity to express guarded optimism on closing in on a contract with HealthTechS3. "I thank the remaining trustees for helping with the negotiation on the contract. I thank the GRMC staff. I'm optimistic HealthTechS3 will do what it can to bring financial stability to the hospital. I'm looking forward to the SWOT analysis. It's great to see the progress on critical access, as well as good progress on the Rural Health Clinic designation. I have a concern about behavioral health. The unit has not been discontinued, but there are changes. People are still receiving help with mental health issues at GRMC. I appreciate the Sheriff's comments this morning. I trust our sheriff to train his team and I trust our sheriff to not let happen what has happened in other places. These are our neighbors we've tasked with upholding the law. One size does not fit all. Maybe we should send that message to the state. We have a good thing here. I would like to see a county-by-county response for Covid. Maybe we can send a resolution to the state."

Edwards said: "I really appreciate and support Commissioner Billings' comments."

Ponce said he thinks the governing board is doing a great job dealing with Gila Regional. "I appreciate taking our citizens into account. I appreciate the staff getting us to this point on critical access. When we have the SWOT analysis, how can we incorporate our biggest asset, the GRMC employees and listen to them, as well as the C-suite administrators?"

Browne said he strongly supports the county-by-county approach for the Covid response. "I'll wait on the county-to-county policing, until we can see what will work for us. I hope soon we can rebuild the Board of Trustees of the hospital, and I ask people to think about applying."

He noted that he recently stopped at the rest stop on the west side of Lordsburg and observed a monument about three-feet tall that is dedicated to the Confederacy. "I suggest sending a letter asking the monument to be removed. It was put there by the Daughters of the Confederacy in the 1960s."

Salas thanked Edwards and Webb for their work on Gila Regional. "And I thank the Sheriff's Department for creating a better relationship with the community than ever before."

The regular meeting adjourned.