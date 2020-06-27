Location: 12 miles north of Silver City Start Date: June 6, 2020
Cause: Lightning Total Personnel: 88
Containment: 50% Size: 11,146 acres
Vegetation: Timber with grass understory, brush, and chaparral
Incident Commander: Marcus Cornwell, ICT3
SUMMARY: The Tadpole Fire, was ignited by lightning and reported on June 6. The fire increased by 57 acres yesterday to 11,146 acres and is 50% contained. The fire started on the southwest portion of Tadpole Ridge, on the Gila National Forest. The fire is burning in timber with grass understory, brush, and chaparral.
A wildfire module completed a small firing operation and some direct line around the private inholding; other crews went direct in Wilson Creek to contain the last of the fire flanking across the slope.
The perimeter of the fire will continue to be monitored and patrolled until significant wetting rain.
WEATHER: Drier air over the area will keep it dry this evening, but a moisture push will try to move into the area from the east toward morning. An upper trough will be approaching the area Saturday and draw up some moisture from the south and bring a chance for storms later in the day. Moisture initially will be limited, and some dry lightning strikes are possible before better moisture moves in. Dry and near critical conditions will move in for early next week.
CLOSURES: The Gila National Forest has issued a closure order for the area encompassing the Tadpole Fire. The order remains in effect until August 30, 2020 or until rescinded. Additionally, NM Hwy 15 will remain closed until further notice, refer to NM 511 for more information https://www.nmroads.com/mapIndex.html?.
For more information about the closure order follow this link https://bit.ly/30PUxTr or visit the Gila National Forest website under Alerts and Notices.
AIR QUALITY: Residents of Grant County can expect to see minimal smoke production over the Tadpole Fire today.
Air quality monitoring stations are in place and are providing smoke data and an air quality summary. For localized smoke impacts visit Wildland Fire Air Quality Response Program https://bit.ly/3fzSqaE for real time smoke monitoring data and a daily smoke summary.
Please see the New Mexico Department of Health site also known as 5-3-1, https://nmtracking.org/fire for guidance on mitigating your smoke exposure. Smoke-sensitive individuals and people with respiratory problems are encouraged to take precautionary measures by staying inside during heavy smoke periods and avoiding outdoor activities.
SAFETY: The Gila National Forest is currently under a campfire ban, thru, July 31, 2020 including the use of charcoal grills. Use of pressurized fuel devices with an on/off switch are permitted.
No fireworks are permitted on public lands at any time.
A temporary flight restriction is in place over the fire area. Wildfires are a No Drone Zone. For more information, visit Know Before You Fly, http://knowbeforeyoufly.org.
Fire Information Line: (575) 342-1536
Visit the New Mexico Fire Information website at www.nmfireinfo.com
Additional Fire Information available: https://inciweb.nwcg.gov/incident/6737/
Office hours: 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.
For information on the Gila National Forest, check out our website at https://www.fs.usda.gov/gila