By Alexis Rico

On July 9, 2020, the Village of Santa Clara held their regular meeting through Zoom. The meeting was called to order at 6:12 p.m. Mayor Pro-Tem Albert Esparza, Trustee Olga Amador, Trustee Patricia Montgomery, and Trustee Arnold Lopez attended the meeting. Here is a brief summary of the meeting.

The beginning of the meeting was used to approve the meeting agenda, the meeting minutes for the regular meeting session held on June 25, 2020, and the monthly department reports.

Mayor Richard Bauch was not present for the meeting, but Town Clerk Sheila Hudman gave the Mayor's report for the meeting. The Mayor wanted the council to know that the Village of Santa Clara would not lose any capital outlay funding for the years 2019 and 2020.

Under the New Business section of the meeting, council members approved several items unanimously. These items were award for professional services for RFP (request for proposal) 2020-02 to Stantec. Inc. for CDGB (Community Development Block Grants Governmental) 2020; professional services contract to Stantec Inc. for design for Bayard Street Phase III Sidewalks using Local Government Road Funds (LGRF); 2020-2021 Solid Waste Contract with Garcia's Solid Waste; home occupation permit with waiver of $150 conditional use fee; placing a stop sign on Bellm Street at Mill Street; vacating the portion of Spring Street between Bayard Street and Bellm Street; and alteration of property boundaries of Lots 2 and 4 of Block 22.

No Old Business items were listed for the meeting.

Three resolutions were approved unanimously during the meeting. These resolutions are Resolution 2020-09, Resolution 2020-10, and Resolution 2020-11.

Resolution 2020-09 states that it is a resolution of the council of the Village of Santa Clara, Grant County, New Mexico, that authorizes the submission of a New Mexico community development block grant program application to the department of finance and administration/local government division. It also authorizes the Mayor to act as the Village of Santa Clara Chief Executive Officer and Authorized Representative in all matters pertaining to the Village of Santa Clara's participation in the community development block grant program.

Resolution 2020-10 is a resolution of Village of Santa Clara ratifying a certain agreement between the Village of Santa Clara and the Southwest New Mexico Council of Governments. It also Authorizes the Executive of Same by the Proper Official of Village of Santa Clara.

Resolution 2020-11 is a participation in Local Government Transportation Project Fund Hardship Match Waiver Program administered by New Mexico Department of Transportation.

No new ordinances or proclamations were up for approval at the meeting.

No public comments were made at the meeting.

The next regular session meeting will be held through Zoom on Thursday, July 23, 2020, at 6 p.m.